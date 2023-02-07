ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Dr. Priyamvada Rai to Co-lead Sylvester’s Tumor Biology Research Program

Priyamvada Rai, Ph.D., is the new Tumor Biology Research Program co-leader at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System. In her role, Dr. Rai will boost interactions and collaborations among Sylvester’s researchers to better understand how cancer cells behave — a critical step for developing therapeutic approaches that benefit patients in South Florida and beyond, according to Wael El-Rifai, M.D., Ph.D., associate director for Basic Sciences at Sylvester, who leads the Tumor Biology Research Program with Scott M. Welford, Ph.D., and Dr. Rai.
CORAL GABLES, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

AI-Health Tech Leader DARVIS Collaborates With UHealth-The University of Miami Health System To Provide Powerful Automated Solutions For New Distribution Facility

February 8, 2023 – DARVIS (Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System), a pioneer for hospital and distribution center logistics and digitalization through AI technology, today announced a new collaboration with UHealth–University of Miami Health System. UHealth will leverage DARVIS Inventory Autopilot solution to power its in-house supply chain operations for a new warehouse facility, the University Distribution Center (UDC)– a 20,000-square-foot warehouse tailored for self-distribution, centralization, and standardization of supply chain processes. DARVIS will install cutting-edge camera technology throughout the facility to help UHealth optimize resources, gather data, identify inefficiencies and access real-time tracking insight.
CORAL GABLES, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure

Northwest Hospital provides patients with new option for clearing blockages, and opening narrowed carotid artery. February 6, 2023 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization (TCAR) procedure.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS TEAM UP TO HELP IN THE EVENT OF SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST

February 6, 2023 – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) are collaborating to prepare school employees to respond quickly and efficiently should students, family members of school staff experience sudden cardiac arrest. To date, staff at 90 MDCPS schools have received training provided by Nicklaus Children’s Heart Institute clinicians in life-saving methods, including CPR, response plan development and use of automated external defibrillations.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
eagleeye.news

Junior Arya Gujarathi earns the title of Sunshine State Scholar for his achievements in mathematics and science

Trigonometry, integrals and derivatives decorate the white board in preparation for the upcoming math competition. One student steps up to the board ready to take on the challenge. He looks over the problems thoroughly and then solves them with ease. Rigorous classes like Advanced Placement Calculus BC and Statistics challenge students to solve equations beyond the common Algebra or Geometry class. Individuals who truly love math typically pursue their ambitions and reach ahead to the highest levels of achievement, whether it be over a 100% on a test or a first place distinction in a state math competition.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

NAMI MIAMI-DADE PRESENTS THE FIRST SOUTH FLORIDA SUICIDE AWARENESS CONFERENCE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 4TH

The Keynote Speaker is Kevin Hines, survivor and author of “Cracked, Not Broken”. February 2, 2023—With celebrity suicides leading the headlines the past year and the marked increase in suicides among the youth, NAMI Miami-Dade has stepped up to present the first South Florida Suicide Awareness Conference: “Honest Talk About Suicide and Messages of Hope” on Saturday, March 4, 9 am – 12:30 at the University of Miami Newman Alumni Center. The event is free to the community; however, registration is required.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jewish Family Home Care Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award

February 9, 2023 – Serving Broward County – Jewish Family Home Care announced today that it has received the 2023 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from HCP. The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by HCP, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. Jewish Family Home Care is recognized among a select few home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care.
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Century Ambulance Service EMS Professionals Receive Prestigious Stars of Life Recognition by the Florida Ambulance Association

February 8, 2023 – Century Ambulance Service Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals representing northeast Florida, Taylor County, Columbia County and Broward County were recognized with the Florida Ambulance Association’s (FAA) prestigious Star of Life award at the 2023 Stars of Life medal ceremony held in Tallahassee, Fla. on Feb. 7.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M

Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Architectural Digest

This 1920s Miami Casita Was Eclectically Decorated for Just $2,700

Patience is a virtue. Good things come to those who wait. These proverbs may be trite, but for architect and interior designer Mariella Tzakis, they combined into a design ethos that guided her to find and then decorate her historical Miami abode. When Mari and her partner—in both life and in their architecture and design practice, Tropica—Josh Ehrlich decided to move from New York City to Mari’s hometown during the pandemic, she had a specific sort of premonition. “I kept telling Josh, ‘I know we’re going to find a blue house with shutters and a checkered floor.’”
MIAMI, FL

