southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Priyamvada Rai to Co-lead Sylvester’s Tumor Biology Research Program
Priyamvada Rai, Ph.D., is the new Tumor Biology Research Program co-leader at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System. In her role, Dr. Rai will boost interactions and collaborations among Sylvester’s researchers to better understand how cancer cells behave — a critical step for developing therapeutic approaches that benefit patients in South Florida and beyond, according to Wael El-Rifai, M.D., Ph.D., associate director for Basic Sciences at Sylvester, who leads the Tumor Biology Research Program with Scott M. Welford, Ph.D., and Dr. Rai.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
AI-Health Tech Leader DARVIS Collaborates With UHealth-The University of Miami Health System To Provide Powerful Automated Solutions For New Distribution Facility
February 8, 2023 – DARVIS (Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System), a pioneer for hospital and distribution center logistics and digitalization through AI technology, today announced a new collaboration with UHealth–University of Miami Health System. UHealth will leverage DARVIS Inventory Autopilot solution to power its in-house supply chain operations for a new warehouse facility, the University Distribution Center (UDC)– a 20,000-square-foot warehouse tailored for self-distribution, centralization, and standardization of supply chain processes. DARVIS will install cutting-edge camera technology throughout the facility to help UHealth optimize resources, gather data, identify inefficiencies and access real-time tracking insight.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure
Northwest Hospital provides patients with new option for clearing blockages, and opening narrowed carotid artery. February 6, 2023 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization (TCAR) procedure.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS TEAM UP TO HELP IN THE EVENT OF SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST
February 6, 2023 – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) are collaborating to prepare school employees to respond quickly and efficiently should students, family members of school staff experience sudden cardiac arrest. To date, staff at 90 MDCPS schools have received training provided by Nicklaus Children’s Heart Institute clinicians in life-saving methods, including CPR, response plan development and use of automated external defibrillations.
eagleeye.news
Junior Arya Gujarathi earns the title of Sunshine State Scholar for his achievements in mathematics and science
Trigonometry, integrals and derivatives decorate the white board in preparation for the upcoming math competition. One student steps up to the board ready to take on the challenge. He looks over the problems thoroughly and then solves them with ease. Rigorous classes like Advanced Placement Calculus BC and Statistics challenge students to solve equations beyond the common Algebra or Geometry class. Individuals who truly love math typically pursue their ambitions and reach ahead to the highest levels of achievement, whether it be over a 100% on a test or a first place distinction in a state math competition.
Nurses Protest Outside Miami V-A Medical Center For Better Salaries
Miami V-A nurses make 39-percent less than their counterparts, making it nearly impossible to recruit and retain staffers.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
NAMI MIAMI-DADE PRESENTS THE FIRST SOUTH FLORIDA SUICIDE AWARENESS CONFERENCE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 4TH
The Keynote Speaker is Kevin Hines, survivor and author of “Cracked, Not Broken”. February 2, 2023—With celebrity suicides leading the headlines the past year and the marked increase in suicides among the youth, NAMI Miami-Dade has stepped up to present the first South Florida Suicide Awareness Conference: “Honest Talk About Suicide and Messages of Hope” on Saturday, March 4, 9 am – 12:30 at the University of Miami Newman Alumni Center. The event is free to the community; however, registration is required.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jewish Family Home Care Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award
February 9, 2023 – Serving Broward County – Jewish Family Home Care announced today that it has received the 2023 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from HCP. The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by HCP, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. Jewish Family Home Care is recognized among a select few home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care.
wlrn.org
Nursing professionals provide reactions and concerns about nursing scandal
Federal authorities in Florida have brought charges against 25 people for allegedly orchestrating a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment in various states. Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Century Ambulance Service EMS Professionals Receive Prestigious Stars of Life Recognition by the Florida Ambulance Association
February 8, 2023 – Century Ambulance Service Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals representing northeast Florida, Taylor County, Columbia County and Broward County were recognized with the Florida Ambulance Association’s (FAA) prestigious Star of Life award at the 2023 Stars of Life medal ceremony held in Tallahassee, Fla. on Feb. 7.
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
floridabulldog.org
Flood of Russia-Ukraine war refugees leads to severe overcrowding at Miami-Dade school
Overcrowding at a Miami-Dade elementary and middle school is so severe, students are crammed into classrooms and rats roam the cafeteria grounds, parents and teachers say. Why? School district officials are violating a state constitutional amendment limiting the number of children per class. Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K-8...
beckersasc.com
Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M
Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
351 Coral Springs Students to Say Goodbye to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Under New Boundary Proposal
The Broward County School Board has approved the C-4 boundary proposal aimed at addressing overcrowding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Under the new plan, students living in Coral Springs between Wiles, Royal Palm, Coral Springs, and University will be redirected to attend Coral Glades High School. According...
Click10.com
South Florida company believes they have the transportation solution to traffic troubles
MIAMI – Miami is one of the top 10 North American cities with the highest traffic delay times, according to the latest inrix global traffic scorecard. As the city continues to increase in population, many are wondering if the problem will ever be alleviated. In Local 10 News’ latest...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
This 1920s Miami Casita Was Eclectically Decorated for Just $2,700
Patience is a virtue. Good things come to those who wait. These proverbs may be trite, but for architect and interior designer Mariella Tzakis, they combined into a design ethos that guided her to find and then decorate her historical Miami abode. When Mari and her partner—in both life and in their architecture and design practice, Tropica—Josh Ehrlich decided to move from New York City to Mari’s hometown during the pandemic, she had a specific sort of premonition. “I kept telling Josh, ‘I know we’re going to find a blue house with shutters and a checkered floor.’”
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.
Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!
Click10.com
Soiled medical waste leads cops to bust unlicensed post-op recovery house, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Copious amounts of soiled adult diapers, absorbent pads, bandages and bed pads improperly disposed of outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home led police to bust an unlicensed post-operative surgery recovery house, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Traci Strader, 47, on Tuesday, charging her...
