krwc1360.com
Dale Kenneth Dahmen
Age 55 of Buffalo, passed away unexpectedly on February 1st. A Celebration of Life for Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick will be held Sunday, February 19th from 1 to 6 PM at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina. Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation of Jordan. Share a message with Dale’s family at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.
krwc1360.com
John Fredrick Brengman II
Age 76 of Buffalo, passed away February 7th. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Further visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services for John Brengman II will be held Tuesday, February 14th at 11 AM at the St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral at 1701 5th Street Northeast in Minneapolis. Interment with military honors will take place at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
krwc1360.com
Jeffrey Francis Baert
Age 57 of Staples and formerly of Buffalo, passed away February 7th at his home. A funeral Mass for Jeffrey Baert will be held Thursday, February 23rd at 2 PM, followed by a Remembrance of Life from 3 to 6 PM at the St. John’s Catholic Education Center on Highway 12 in Cokato.
krwc1360.com
Three Injured in Head-On Traffic Crash Thursday Afternoon Near Maple Lake
Three people were injured, one severely in a two-vehicle, head-on traffic crash near Maple Lake Thursday afternoon. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash happened around 3:30 PM on County Road 37 near the Maple Lake Airport. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a Honda SUV in the south ditch of the county road, along with a Chevrolet passenger car also in the ditch a short distance away.
krwc1360.com
5th Annual Kites on Ice Saturday on Buffalo Lake
The sky above Buffalo Lake will be filled with colorful kites of all shapes and sizes on Saturday as the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce presents the 5th Annual Kites on Ice event. Buffalo Chamber of Commerce President Sue Olmscheid says residents and visitors alike will be amazed at all the...
krwc1360.com
Wright County Scores for the Week of Feb. 6th-11th
Buffalo 4, Monticello 2, Lex Preugshas had a goal and two assist’s for the Bison in their road win over their rivals from Monticello. Lex Preugshas, above, had three points in the Bison win over Monti on Tuesday night. Providence 5, Delano 4. Wayzata 4, STMA 1, Dylan Fischer...
krwc1360.com
Blessing Closet Plans Valentine’s Distribution
The Blessing Closet in Buffalo is planning a Valentine’s Day themed distribution this Saturday, February 11th. The Blessing Closet has partnered with the Buffalo Food Shelf to provide a food distribution box containing bakery and produce items to all families who attend. Free clothing for all children, plus the...
krwc1360.com
Buffalo Community Theater’s “Willy Wonka, Jr.” Opens Tonight (Friday)
More than 30 youngsters are among the cast for Buffalo Community Theater’s production of “Willie Wonka, Jr.” which opens tonight (Friday). The musical follows candy manufacturer Willy Wonka and his golden ticket contest offering a free tour of his factory, and all the twists and turns of the classic Roald Dahl story.
