ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 20

Shane
4d ago

That is something I haven’t understood, how is requiring a ID to vote “suppressing minority voters” ? I have read it numerous times. (I didn’t actually read the article, just went to comments) but what is so difficult about showing an ID? The only reason I can possibly think of is that the Dems want the dead and illegals to vote. Isn’t any other explanation. Getting an ID isn’t difficult.

Reply(1)
8
Michael Buonomo
4d ago

YES, If you need Have A photo ID to board a plane, then you need one to vote determining the country's direction‼️

Reply
8
William Huber
4d ago

Maine already has to show an ID and proof of where you live to register to vote. Yes of course everyone should have to IS to be able to vote. If not cheating the vote would be so easy why wouldn’t they.

Reply
3
Related
truecountry935.com

Should Maine High Schoolers Begin School Later?

Democratic lawmakers have proposed a bill that would push back high school starts times in Maine to 8:30 a.m., starting with the ‘24-‘25 school year. A separate bill would make recess mandatory.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its “yellow flag law” that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person’s possession following...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine

There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
MAINE STATE
townline.org

Pine Tree Amendment citizens continue to advocate for protected rights

A multi-generational team of Mainers is campaigning for an amendment that would enshrine environmental rights in the Maine Constitution’s Declaration of Rights. The Pine Tree Amendment (PTA) is a proposed amendment to the Maine State Constitution that would secure the right to clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment for all people in Maine, including future generations. This amendment would create a robust legal pathway for protecting Maine’s ecosystems.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Seven Surprising Things You Never Knew About Police That Patrol Maine Turnpike

Look at that flash of blue in the left lane on I-95 in Maine. It's a Maine State Police Officer patrolling the highway, making it safer for you and me to drive. The Maine State Police are made up of eight different Troops, but only one has the distinction of specifically patrolling the I-95 system in Maine. Troop G looks out for public safety, specifically keeping motorists safe.
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

What Was the Unusual Odor in Augusta?

The Augusta Fire Department, on Facebook this morning, Feb. 10, posted that it had received several inquiries about a foul odor coming from north of the city.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

School Start time bill

AUGUSTA- High school students in Maine could be starting their school day later if a bill is passed by the legislature. LD-257 would require public school districts ensure their high schools start no earlier than 8:30 am beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. California was the first state in the...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine

I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Record warmth reaches Maine

Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Walmart settles with Ellsworth and Falmouth over tax appeal

Walmart has settled with two Maine towns after contesting its tax bills. According to the Bangor Daily News, the company lost two of its appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The settlement followed a written decision from the state Board of Property Tax Review in December...
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras

These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy