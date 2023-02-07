Read full article on original website
Shane
4d ago
That is something I haven’t understood, how is requiring a ID to vote “suppressing minority voters” ? I have read it numerous times. (I didn’t actually read the article, just went to comments) but what is so difficult about showing an ID? The only reason I can possibly think of is that the Dems want the dead and illegals to vote. Isn’t any other explanation. Getting an ID isn’t difficult.
Reply(1)
8
Michael Buonomo
4d ago
YES, If you need Have A photo ID to board a plane, then you need one to vote determining the country's direction‼️
Reply
8
William Huber
4d ago
Maine already has to show an ID and proof of where you live to register to vote. Yes of course everyone should have to IS to be able to vote. If not cheating the vote would be so easy why wouldn’t they.
Reply
3
