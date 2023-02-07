PRINCETON, MO- Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody after radar showed him driving 132 miles per hour on Highway 65 on Thursday. The deputy activated emergency lights and siren however the vehicle failed to stop. An officer observed the vehicle fitting the description at a local business in Princeton a short time later however the vehicle once again took off, driving in a reckless manner and failing to stop for law enforcement.

