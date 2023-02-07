ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MO

Livingston County Health Center Offering Narcan Kits

CHILLICOTHE, MO – A medicine used to treat opioid overdoses is being made available to the public free of charge by the Livingston County Health Center. Narcan is used to treat an opioid overdose emergency when the patient is showing symptoms of breathing difficulty, severe sleepiness or is non-responsive.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Caldwell County Bridge to Close for Deck Replacement

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO – The bridge over the Union Pacific railroad on Caldwell County Route 116, located approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, will close soon for a bridge rehabilitation project. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted to replace the deck of the bridge. Crews plan to...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Ballistic Shields Purchased by Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department

Rickard Trust Board Members Katie Gumm and Danielle Miller are shown with Captain Austin Hann. Social Media post by Nodaway County Sheriff's Office. MARYVILLE, MO- The Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust funded the purchase of fourteen ballistic shields for the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office. Each deputy has been assigned a shield, which will be carried in the patrol vehicle.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
North Harrison School Holding Family Digital Awareness Night

EAGLEVILLE, MO – North Harrison R-III School District will be hosting a Family Digital Awareness night on March 2nd at 6 pm. A School Safety Manager will be at the school to present on the increasing dangers and how to safeguard children on websites, apps, and other digital content. Following the presentation there will be a question and answer time with local law enforcement and a youth specialist.
EAGLEVILLE, MO
Rick Hinds

Ricky Jay Hinds, known as Rick, age 66, died at his Lamoni, Iowa home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Rick was born to Lorel Kenneth and Mildred Louise (Witt) Hinds on December 26, 1956, in Leon, Iowa. Rick grew up and attended school in Leon, Iowa. He worked with his...
LAMONI, IA
Linda C. Owens

Linda Carol (Dendy) Owens, age 73, the daughter of John Ray and Doxie Lee (Van Winkle) Dendy, was born August 20, 1949, in Oceanside, California. She died at her Leon, Iowa home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Linda grew up and attended school in Vista, California, graduating from high school...
LEON, IA
Brookfield Woman Injured in Livingston County Crash Thursday Morning

A Brookfield woman suffered injuries in a Livingston County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:23 Thursday morning on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, as 49-year-old Caryl A. Martin drove westbound. Troopers say Martin began to skid, went off the north...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Donald L. Porter

Donald L. Porter – age 80 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 8th, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church in care of the funeral home. Private family services will be held. Burial at Lake Viking Cemetery, near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
GALLATIN, MO
Conception Junction Man Injured in Nodaway County Crash This Morning

A Conception Junction man suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:20 this morning on U.S. 136, three miles east of Conception, as 33-year-old Randy T. Busse drove eastbound. Troopers say Busse began to slide on the snowy...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Nebraska Man Injured in Andrew County Crash Thursday

A Nebraska man suffered injuries in an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:50 Thursday morning on I-29, at mile marker 63, as 21-year-old Falls City, Nebraska, resident David J. Reynold drove southbound. Troopers say Reynold lost control, went off the...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Jimmie Lee O’Neal

Jimmie Lee O’Neal, 69, Gilman City, Missouri passed away February 7, 2023 in. Jimmie was born February 4, 1954, in Lamoni, Iowa, the son of Leland James “Todd” and Lela. Maxine Ruff. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Kathy O’Neal and brother-in-law,. Pat...
GILMAN CITY, MO
Suspect Arrested in Mercer County Pursuit

PRINCETON, MO- Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody after radar showed him driving 132 miles per hour on Highway 65 on Thursday. The deputy activated emergency lights and siren however the vehicle failed to stop. An officer observed the vehicle fitting the description at a local business in Princeton a short time later however the vehicle once again took off, driving in a reckless manner and failing to stop for law enforcement.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
Union Star Driver Killed in Accident Thursday Morning

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Union Star driver was killed in an accident on the snow covered roadway yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Justin Hodge was southbound on Route F in DeKalb County, 4 miles south of Union Star around 5:30 Thursday morning when he lost control on the slick roadway. Hodge’s vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and off an embankment into a creek bed where the vehicle overturned.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
High Speed Pursuit Near Cameron Ends in Arrest of Kearney Man

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A high speed chase near Cameron on Wednesday ended with the arrest of the driver. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit took place around noon on I-35 when the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver refused to stop and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
CAMERON, MO
Bearcats Sweep Rogers State; Mo West Sweeps Northeastern St.

The Northwest Missouri State men’s and women’s basketball teams went to Calremore, Oklahoma Thursay night for a doubleheader against Rogers State, and both came away with wins. With more here’s the voice of the Bearcats, Jonh Coffey. OTHER MIAA SCORES- WOMEN- Missouri Western 68. Northeastern State 58.
MARYVILLE, MO

