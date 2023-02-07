Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Patriots-Cardinals Trade Sends DeAndre Hopkins To New England
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is likely going to be playing with a new franchise in 2023. It was reported a few weeks ago that the Arizona Cardinals were looking to trade him this offseason as they begin a reset in their franchise. There should be no shortage of suitors for...
Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration
The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career. Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson. “He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Insider Predicts When Bill Belichick Will Retire
Eventually, the legendary Bill Belichick will announce his retirement from coaching. Fortunately for the Patriots, that day hasn't arrived yet. That being said, one of the most respected Patriots reporters thinks Belichick will retire within the next two years. While on NBC Sports' ...
Quincy High's new head football coach is a former New England Patriot
Quincy High's new head football coach comes to the sidelines with a ton of football playing and coaching experience. Vernon Crawford suited up alongside the likes of Drew Bledsoe, Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Ty Law and Tedy Brushchi during a three-year stretch with the New England Patriots from 1997-99. His former coaches include Pete Carroll, Mike Sherman and Bobby Bowden. ...
Should Celtics Pounce On Trade Candidate On Danny Ainge’s Jazz?
Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt has been floated in trade speculation less than 24 hours before the league’s deadline, and perhaps the Boston Celtics should put in a call to former executive Danny Ainge and try to swing a move of their own. It probably would have to come...
The Chargers’ Dire Salary Cap Situation Could Open the Door For the Patriots to Finally Fix Their Flawed Offense
For a franchise that routinely found ways to plug holes and overcome adversity for two decades, the New England Patriots have failed miserably to find a true No. 1 receiver since they traded Randy Moss away. However, after seeing Bill Belichick swing and miss on early-round picks like Aaron Dobson...
