State College, PA

NESN

Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement

A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
NESN

Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration

The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career. Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson. “He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have...
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Patriot Ledger

Quincy High's new head football coach is a former New England Patriot

Quincy High's new head football coach comes to the sidelines with a ton of football playing and coaching experience. Vernon Crawford suited up alongside the likes of Drew Bledsoe, Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Ty Law and Tedy Brushchi during a three-year stretch with the New England Patriots from 1997-99. His former coaches include Pete Carroll, Mike Sherman and Bobby Bowden. ...
QUINCY, MA

