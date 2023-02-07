SUNRISE, Fla. -- Timo Meier knows he could be traded any day now. But in the confines of the San Jose Sharks dressing room, he puck-handles around the issue like he does around opposing defensemen. Whether it be a laughter-filled game of soccer/volleyball he and his teammates concocted inside the bowels of FLA Live Arena here Thursday, or shaking off the minus-4 performance he had in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers later in the day, he's living in the present as a member of the Sharks.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO