NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Kraken play matinee game in football-mad Philadelphia, looking to avoid first four-game losing streak of the season. Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Depth-Finders?. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe...
NHL
Burakovsky out week to week for Kraken with lower-body injury
NEWARK, N.J. -- Andre Burakovsky will be out week to week for the Seattle Kraken because of a lower-body injury, coach Dave Hakstol said. The forward was placed on injured reserve before a 3-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. "It's week to week, that's the best timetable...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SABRES
FLAMES (24-18-10) @ SABRES (26-20-4) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. GAME DAY FEATURES. STAT PACK. WANT TO WIN SOME CASH?!. Leading Scorers:. Flames:. Points - Elias Lindholm (46)
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Meier braces for possible trade by Sharks before Deadline
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Timo Meier knows he could be traded any day now. But in the confines of the San Jose Sharks dressing room, he puck-handles around the issue like he does around opposing defensemen. Whether it be a laughter-filled game of soccer/volleyball he and his teammates concocted inside the bowels of FLA Live Arena here Thursday, or shaking off the minus-4 performance he had in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers later in the day, he's living in the present as a member of the Sharks.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 1
Improving to 26-22-6, the Panthers have won each of their last three games. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, they've outscored the opposition 11-2. "We know we need to get on a bit of a run here," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "We've got to take care of home ice, especially with all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."
NHL
Ducks Recall Dostal, Reassign Eriksson Ek to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego. Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), has posted a 2-3-1 record in seven appearances (six starts) with Anaheim...
NHL
Tarasenko trade to Rangers 'officially an end of an era' for Blues
The 31-year-old forward played an integral role when the Blues won their first championship in 2019 by defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games. He had 17 points in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games and finished second on St. Louis with 11 goals (Jaden Schwartz, 12). The Blues currently have...
NHL
NYI@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens treated the hometown faithful to a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders in their first game back since the All-Star break on Saturday afternoon. It was the start of Family Weekend presented by Tim Hortons at the Bell Centre. For Saturday's game, one...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
Dustin Brown: By The Numbers
1,296 - Games Played. Ranking first in franchise history, Brown holds the Kings record for games played. Brown made his NHL debut on October 9th, 2003, logging 8:18 TOI. Fast forward 15 seasons, Brown became the all-time leader in games played for the Kings when he passed Dave Taylor on March 28th 2019, playing in his 1,112th career game in Vancouver against the Canucks. Finishing out his career, Brown last took the ice in the regular season with the "C" back on his chest again in Vancouver on April 28th, 2022. That memorable night, Brown logged 18:26 TOI, recorded three shots on 21 shifts and said his farewell with a plus-1 rating in his 1,296th game.
NHL
O'Reilly focused on playoff push with Blues, not trade rumors
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is focused on helping the St. Louis Blues get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race, not about what may or may not happen leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. A day after the Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko...
NHL
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Tarasenko scores in Rangers debut, helps defeat Kraken
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his New York Rangers debut, a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Tarasenko, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, gave New York a 1-0 lead on his second shift at 2:49 of the first period off a feed from Artemi Panarin.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers put streak on the line against Avalanche
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers will look to push their winning streak to four games when they wrap up their season series with the Colorado Avalanche at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. With a record of 26-22-6, the Panthers have clawed their way back to within two points of...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Avalanche
Live updates from Thursday's Stanley Cup Final rematch in Tampa. The Lightning welcome the Avalanche back to AMALIE Arena on Thursday for the first time since last season's Stanley Cup Final. TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: ESPN+. The...
NHL
Devils Begin 4-Game Road Trip at Minnesota Saturday | PREVIEW
New Jersey faces the Wild to open a four-game road swing. New Jersey begins a four-game road trip with a matchup in Minnesota Saturday night. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Check back an hour ahead of tonight's...
