BBC
Pregnant Russian women flying to Argentina for citizenship, officials say
More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent months, including 33 on a single flight on Thursday, officials say. The latest arrivals were all in the final weeks of pregnancy, according to the national migration agency. It is believed the women want to make sure their babies...
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: 'I said goodbye in my heart, I was ready to die'
An aid worker caught up in the earthquakes in Turkey said she was "ready to die" as tremors rocked the hotel she was staying in. Leena Sahloul, from Gamston, Nottinghamshire "said her goodbyes" when the earthquake hit. The 25-year-old has now made it safely to Istanbul but said her father...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC
Abu Hamza's son's deportation very worrying - lawyer
There are "grave concerns" about the deportation of Abu Hamza's son to Turkey, the BBC has been told. Sufyan Mustafa, from London, was stripped of his British citizenship in 2016 after he travelled to fight in Syria. The 28-year-old is due to be put on a Turkey-bound flight from the...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
BBC
Alpine World Ski Championships: Jasmine Flury wins women's downhill as Sofia Goggia disqualified
Switzerland's Jasmine Flury was a surprise winner of the women's downhill at the World Ski Championships in Meribel after favourite Sofia Goggia was disqualified. Italy's Goggia, who leads the World Cup standings after four wins, straddled a gate on the Roc de Fer piste. But Flury, 29, found the perfect...
BBC
Tu v Aap: The Indian woman who sparked a Twitter battle on pronouns
In India when you call someone "you", how do you address them? Do you call them a respectful "aap" or an informal "tu" or use the middle-of-the-road pronoun "tum"?. That's the question that Indian Twitter has been debating for the past few days. It started earlier this week with a...
BBC
Knowsley: Fifteen arrests over clash outside asylum seeker hotel
Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder in Knowsley on Friday. A police van was set alight and missiles including lit fireworks were...
BBC
Earthquake: Irish charity Goal says 27 of its workers killed
An Irish-based aid charity, Goal, has confirmed that 27 of its workers have lost their lives in the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. The victims were 26 Syrian citizens and one Turkish citizen, but an undisclosed number of other Goal aid workers remain unaccounted for, the charity said. Goal's chief...
