‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ First Reactions: Marvel Phase 5 Off to Frustrating Start

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ” first reactions set social media abuzz following its Los Angeles premiere, but Marvel ’s first Phase 5 installment saw many critics underwhelmed by the story… and delighted to greet Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, and Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp, with a new mission to further explore the Quantum Realm. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprise their respective roles as the van Dyne scientists and original Ant-Man and the Wasp, while Kathryn Newton (“Freaky”) makes her Marvel debut as the older version of Scott’s daughter Cassie.

Yet it’s clear “Quantumania” belongs to ruler Kang, with Majors’ performance marked as a standout turn . Rounding out the cast are David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O’Brian, and Bill Murray, with Peyton Reed returning to direct . “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opens in theaters February 17, but first reactions are now in from critics.

“After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began,” critic Courtney Howard tweeted . “While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules.”

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan added , “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA … trying to imagine a Marvel novice, ‘one ticket please,’ then getting two hours of variant and multiverse talk. Jonathan Majors is great as Kang and for a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome. They found the perfect actor in Majors for Kang — and we are going to get A LOT of Kang coming up — but I’m not sure about the whole, ‘you think Thanos was bad? Meet Kang!,’ strategy. He’s fun here, but to be the big bad over multiple projects?”

CNET reporter Sean Keane wrote, “ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania has way too much going on — it’s tough to connect emotionally to any of it. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a charismatic, intense baddy and visually awesome, but the threat he represents is too abstract.”

The Wrap’s Scott Mendelson shared, “My son changed his mind at the last minute and skipped seeing ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA tonight. He, sadly, had the right idea.”

Buzzfeed writer Nora Dominick tweeted, “Jonathan Majors is a force in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. He’s compelling, chilling, and already giving a top notch performance. I love the complexity he brings to Kang with literally a single look. MCU really won with this casting.”

Collider’s Steven Weintraub praised Majors, saying, “Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good.”

Journalist Erik Davis shared, “PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! I really dug how #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is both a Part 1 of Phase 5, but also a self-contained #AntMan story that’s funny & sweet & features a kick-ass Michelle Pfeiffer.”

Check out more reactions below.

