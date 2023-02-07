Read full article on original website
iPad Air, iPad Mini just got unprecedented price cuts
Apple fans are always on the lookout for iPad deals because the tablets don’t come cheap. If you’ve got an eye on the iPad Mini or the iPad Air, the good news is that the latest models are down to their lowest ever prices on Amazon, each with a $99 discount on their sticker prices. These offers will surely draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last — if you want to purchase either iPad, it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.
OnePlus 11 vs. Google Pixel 7: the top Android phone under $700?
Thinking of spending four figures on a top flagship smartphone? Hold your horses for just a moment, as you may not need to. OnePlus’ status as a flagship killer is well-earned, and the new OnePlus 11 showcases exactly what the company has learned in the eight years since it launched its first phone. Top-tier flagship power joins a high-spec camera, gorgeous display, huge battery, and a beautiful design — all for just $699.
How much does an electric car battery cost?
Electric cars are often hailed as being cheaper to operate and repair than gas-powered cars. It makes sense — on the operation side, you only need to pay for electricity (not gasoline), and on the repair side, there’s no motor or transmission to deal with. Contents. How much...
Does the OnePlus 11 come with a screen protector?
The OnePlus 11 has virtually every spec you could want for a 2023 flagship smartphone. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset? Check. 120Hz AMOLED display? You got it. Three cameras on the back? Of course. But does the OnePlus 11 come with a screen protector?. Contents. Does the OnePlus 11 need...
MacBook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max buying guide: how to make the right choice
Apple’s MacBook Pro has emerged as among the best laptops you can buy in the 14-inch laptop and 16-inch laptop spaces. The newest versions have been upgraded to Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs, which build on the original with more cores, faster speeds, and even better efficiency.
How Windows 11 scrapes your data before you’re even connected to the internet
You toggled the privacy sliders off in Windows 11, you don’t want to share your data with Microsoft, and that’s the end of it, right? It turns out Windows 11 is collecting a lot of your data regardless, even on a brand-new PC. Neowin recently reported on a...
Does the OnePlus 11 come with a charger? Here’s what you get in the box
Ever since Apple released the iPhone 12 lineup, it stopped including a charger in the box. And it didn’t take long for other manufacturers to follow suit and do the same. Though the charger may be removed from most phones today, the charging cable itself still comes with most devices. So, does the OnePlus 11 come with a charger?
Hurry — Google Pixel 6a is down to its cheapest-ever price
The ever-popular Google Pixel 6a is featured among Best Buy’s phone deals hitting its lowest-ever price. Normally priced at $449, it’s down to only $249 for a limited time only. A great opportunity to snag a similarly great phone for less, we can’t say how long this deal will stick around for but we are here to take you through why you might want the Google Pixel 6a in your life.
The Coca-Cola phone is a real thing, and it’s absolutely stunning
You may have heard rumors about it, and now we can tell you: the Realme X Coca-Cola smartphone is a real thing, and we’ve had it in our hands. Following on from the brand’s recent Naruto special edition, the Coca-Cola phone is a love letter to the world-famous soft drink, with the design leaning heavily into that iconic color scheme and instantly recognizable logo. It’s truly special, and we’re going to look at all the little details that make it so desirable.
Don’t miss your chance to get an Apple Watch for just $199
One of the best smartwatch deals available today is ideally suited for someone who doesn’t mind owning slightly older tech so they can save big. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for only $199 working out as a considerable saving of $80 off the usual price of $279. When it comes to the Apple Watch deals already out there, we’re big fans of this one as it’s the ideal chance to dip your toes into the smartwatch world for far less than you might ordinarily pay for a newer model. This Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) deal is already proving popular so if it sounds right for you, hit the buy button now so you don’t miss out.
The Mac Pro just got absolutely thrashed by the Mac mini
Apple’s Mac Pro is in a bit of a sorry state right now. Not only is it sorely lacking in updates, but a new video from YouTube channel Max Tech has compared it to the new M2 Pro Mac mini — and it’s not pleasant viewing for Mac Pro fans.
Dell XPS 13 just dropped below $850
Dell consistently has some of the best laptop deals and that’s certainly the case with this offer on the Dell XPS 13. Right now, you can buy it for $849 saving you $60 off the regular price of $909. An already highly sought-after laptop in this price range, it’s even more tempting now it’s dropped below $850. If this is one of the Dell laptop deals to truly tempt you, read on while we explain everything you need to know about it.
Save $400 on a Dell XPS 15 laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
The Dell XPS 15, a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding tasks, is currently available from Dell with a $400 discount that brings its price down to $1,749 from its original price of $2,149. This is one of the best laptop deals that you can buy right now if you’re looking for a reliable machine for work or school, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer because it may disappear at any moment.
Forget an iMac: this Lenovo all-in-one PC is $1023 off right now
Lenovo has an excellent offer for anyone scouring the desktop computer deals going on at the moment. Normally priced at $2,379, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a for $1,356 so you save a huge $1,023 off the original price. Working out at 43% off, this is the ideal time to upgrade to a powerful desktop computer without spending as much as you might have anticipated. Unlikely to stay at this price for long, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth buying.
From $2,599 to $849: Save big on this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop today
With so many great laptop deals taking place today, it may be hard to nail down which is the right combination of savings and capability for your next laptop. A laptop that is worth taking a really hard look at is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, a 2-in-1 laptop that’s seeing a massive discount of $1,750 at Lenovo today. This deal brings its price point all the way down from $2,599 to just $849, which is much closer to the pricing of some of the best budget laptops. Free shipping is included with your purchase.
This Lenovo Legion gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $800 off right now
Lenovo has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone keen to invest in a high-end gaming PC for their home. You can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop for $2,250 instead of paying the usual price of $3,050. A considerable saving of $800, it’s a great way to play all your favorite PC games at a high-quality level for a long time to come. If this sounds appealing to you, read on while we take you through everything you need to know about this deal.
16-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $450 off for a limited time
If you want smooth performance and versatility from your next laptop, you won’t be disappointed with the 16-inch HP Spectre x360. The 2-in-1 laptop is an even more attractive option because you can currently buy it for $1,200 from HP’s laptop deals, for $450 in savings from its original price of $1,650. This is a limited-time offer though, so it may no longer be available if you take too much time to think about it. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you click that Buy Now button immediately.
Pre-order Samsung’s 77-inch QD-OLED TV and get free installation
If you’ve been looking out for TV deals on some of the best TV tech around, you’re going to love what Samsung has to offer. Right now, if you pre-order the latest Samsung 77-inch S95C QD-OLED TV for $4,500, you get installation absolutely free. The world’s first 77-inch OLED TV with Quantum Dots, this is kind of a big deal to say the least so you want it installed correctly. Keen to learn more? Read on while we explain all. Don’t forget this deal is for a limited time only so you may need to be quick with that buy button.
Apple HomePods vs. Bose Smart Soundbar 600: can a pair replace a soundbar?
When Apple introduced its more affordable second-gen HomePod, it made a point of talking up how you could use a pair of these smart speakers as a soundbar substitute. OK, maybe those weren’t the exact words, but it was certainly the intent. Given that the speakers can be paired with an Apple TV — which can pipe any audio to them (including audio from your TV) — and they’re Dolby Atmos-compatible, the soundbar comparison is unavoidable.
