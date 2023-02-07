Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy leaves commentators nearly speechless with INSANE par save!
Rory McIlroy added another spectacular shot to his already impressive highlight reel. The scene? TPC Scottsdale during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. McIlroy, 33, began the elevated event on the back nine and was struggling to get any momentum going early doors. Two birdies...
Rory McIlroy hits 'impossible' shot despite first round struggles at Phoenix Open
Another day, another exhibit of mind-boggling golf wizardry from Rory McIlroy.
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson's family respond to Jordan Spieth's comments
Jordan Spieth sang Dustin Johnson's praises last week, describing the LIV Golf League player as a "Hall of Famer" that didn't create controversy. Spieth was speaking before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that was eventually won by Justin Rose after his last-minute equipment switch. Pebble Beach was a venue in...
americanmilitarynews.com
43-y/o tennis player suddenly dies during tiebreaker match
A 43-year-old longtime tennis player recently died after suddenly collapsing during a tiebreaker match at a Las Vegas, Nevada country club. Ryan Vannah dropped to one knee and laid down on the court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock Country Club last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Nearby doctors rushed to perform CPR, but 55 minutes of medical attention failed to restart his heart, according to the outlet.
Golf.com
Why Rickie Fowler pumps up the crowd at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th
Without the enormous grandstand stadium buildout, TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole wouldn’t be so difficult. But that isn’t the case during the WM Phoenix Open, as 17,000 fans pack the bleachers on the hole, creating one of golf’s most unique atmospheres. With the bleachers comes noise. And...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods confirms shock PGA Tour return: "I'm FINALLY ready!"
Tiger Woods will play in his first official PGA Tour event since his horrific 2021 car crash. Woods has confirmed he will be teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. It will mark his first tournament start since he was reduced to tears as he likely...
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
With Rory McIlroy's arrival, Phoenix Open ushers in new era as designated event
For 18 holes Thursday afternoon, winding from the desert surroundings of the front nine to the trademark stadium set-ups on the back, there was one constant. When Rory McIlroy stood to address his ball, the iPhone cameras shot up, each claiming a few inches of hard-fought real estate. When McIlroy...
Golf.com
How to watch the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Friday: Round 2 live coverage
The second round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open kicks off Friday morning at TPC Scottsdale. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 2 on TV or online. UPDATE: The PGA Tour announced Friday morning that Round 2 tee times would be pushed back 1 hour and 45 minutes to leave time to complete Round 1 beforehand. The first grouping was scheduled to go off at 9:15 a.m. ET, but they will now begin at 11 a.m. ET. You can see the original Round 2 tee times at the bottom of this post.
golfmagic.com
Billy Horschel fires back at golf fan with bizarre comment at Phoenix Open
Billy Horschel reportedly hit back at a golf fan's comment about the colour of his shirt during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. According to CBS reporter Kyle Porter on Twitter, Horschel was apparently asked by a golf fan in the gallery about the colour of his shirt, to which the PGA Tour star replied: "I don't know, why don't you ask your mom?"
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler unsure about wearing live mic on CBS; who would Colt Knost like to see give it a go?
CBS is 2-for-2 with its mic’d-up player segments. Max Homa went first at the Farmers Insurance Open and he knocked it out of the park. The cherry on top was when he went on to win the tournament. “Max sets the bar so high. He’s got one of the...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
GolfWRX
LPGA star ends relationship with Saudi Oil Company Aramco following ‘hatred and mean comments’
The LPGA and LET’s relationship with Saudi Oil Company Aramco has come under more and more scrutiny over the past 12 months, and that looks set to continue in the wake of the most recent news. Nine-time LPGA Tour winner Anna Nordqvist has just ended her relationship with Aramco.
CBS Sports
2023 WM Phoenix Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores for Round 3 on Saturday
Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 3 action in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. The stars have come out to play at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler enters the third round with a share of the lead with Adam Hadwin at 10 under as he aims to successfully defend his first PGA Tour title. However, Scheffler will have to fight off a number of stars in his pursuit.
Mount Shasta Herald
Houston Rockets at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Rockets (13-42) are on the road Friday as they visit the Miami Heat (30-25). Tip-off from Miami-Dade Arena will be at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rockets vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Rockets have lost...
Mount Shasta Herald
Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions
The Phoenix Suns (30-27) close out their 5-game road trip Friday against the Indiana Pacers (25-31). Tip-off is 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Suns vs. Pacers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Suns lost 116-107 at the...
Fan Runs On To 16th Hole At Phoenix Open Before Belly Flopping Into 17th Lake
One spectator took things a bit too far at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, as he gave security the run around on Friday
a-z-animals.com
Major League Baseball Player Finds Treasure Worth Billions
Many are familiar with the fictional story of Jed Clampett from The Beverly Hillbillies, a 1960s American television sitcom. Jed lived the hardscrabble life of a poor mountain man in the Ozarks. One day, while hunting to provide food for his family, Jed took a shot at a rabbit but he missed. However, the bullet from his rifle hit the ground and struck oil. Or, as the classic TV theme song says, “Then one day, he was shooting at some food, and up from the ground came a bubblin’ crude.” Jed had struck it rich, and he moved his family from the Ozark Mountains to Beverly Hills in California. Sometimes reality mirrors fiction. While it wasn’t oil that a certain baseball player found on his property, it was something that could make him a billionaire. And, like Jed Clampett’s oil discovery, it was found completely by accident.
