The SEC continues to tighten its grip around crypto firms, as it has now targeted a San-Francisco based crypto exchange, Kraken, for violating securities laws. The recent probe relates to previous offerings the exchange made to its clients. Based on the current scenario, the probe itself is in a later stage, and a settlement is expected in the upcoming days. Furthermore, it is still unclear what certain offerings are thoroughly examined by the securities regulator. The CEO of Kraken, Dave Ripley, stated that the exchange would continue to function normally. In addition, there are no plans whatsoever of delisting any coins or tokens the SEC has deemed as securities.

14 HOURS AGO