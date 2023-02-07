Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Kings top Mavs in OT, spoil Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving debut
De'Aaron Fox scored 14 of his 36 points in overtime to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night and gain a split of a back-to-back set. Domantas Sabonis recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out and Terence Davis tallied...
Albany Herald
New-look Lakers topple Warriors, 109-103
Rui Hachimura hit two key hoops down the stretch, joining fellow newcomers D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in double-figure scoring as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the host Golden State Warriors 109-103 on Saturday night in San Francisco. Dennis Schroder had a team-high 26 points and Anthony Davis put...
Albany Herald
Heat outlast Magic in OT, 107-103
Tyler Herro scored 23 points and Jimmy Butler collected 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to fuel the visiting Miami Heat to a 107-103 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Gabe Vincent scored 20 points and Bam Adebayo recorded 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat,...
Albany Herald
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (triple-double) stings Hornets again
Denver's Nikola Jokic turned in a triple-double with 30 points in another big game against the Charlotte Hornets as the visiting Nuggets won 119-105 on Saturday night. Jokic shot 11-for-22 from the field, collected 16 rebounds and distributed 10 assists. He also blocked two shots.
Albany Herald
Deion Sanders Had a Perfect Line About Primetime vs. Today's Star WR's
Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame cornerback who will always be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time. What he did in the NFL and in MLB, all at the same, was incredible.
Albany Herald
Reports: Warriors face Sun. deadline on Gary Payton II trade
The Golden State Warriors face a Sunday night deadline on whether to nix a four-team trade involving Gary Payton II after he failed his physical due to an abdominal injury, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday. Payton's injury could sideline him for the much of the remainder of the regular...
Albany Herald
Report: Reggie Jackson to sign with Nuggets after buyout
Reggie Jackson intends to sign with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent after completing a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Jackson, 32, was traded to the Hornets on Thursday at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Albany Herald
Wizards use efficient offensive effort to blast Pacers
Bradley Beal led seven scorers in double figures with 32 points, and the Washington Wizards rolled at home for their eighth win in the past 11 games with a 127-113 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Beal shot 13 of 18 from the floor, including 4 of 5 from...
Albany Herald
Cavs dominate 4th quarter to beat Bulls, win sixth straight
Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 to help the host Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 97-89 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to six games. Cleveland outscored Chicago 28-15 in the fourth quarter as the Bulls slumped to their...
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid rallies 76ers past Nets 101-98
Joel Embiid scored 37 points and hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied down the stretch for a 101-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at New York. The Sixers outscored the Nets 16-4 over the final 7:20 and beat...
Albany Herald
NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed after a dizzying flurry of moves starting with the late-night shocker that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. From there we had complicated three-teamers, a gaggle of second-round picks, reunions, cost-cutting moves, and some teams surprisingly standing pat. Let’s run through some winners and losers.
Albany Herald
Blazers F Jerami Grant enters concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant was placed into concussion protocol Saturday after sustaining a contusion over his right eye in Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant, 28, ended up returning to Friday's game after a medical evaluation but started to show concussion symptoms a day later. In...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Albany Herald
A's acquire OF JJ Bleday from Marlins
The Oakland Athletics acquired outfielder JJ Bleday from the Miami Marlins on Saturday in exchange for left-hander A.J. Puk. Bleday, 25, made his major league debut in 2022, batting .167 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 65 games for Miami. The Vanderbilt product was a first-round draft pick (fourth overall) by the Marlins in 2019.
Albany Herald
Eagles activate P Arryn Siposs, elevate pair
The Philadelphia Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl. Siposs has missed the past six games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice last week.
