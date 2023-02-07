ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Neanderthals caught and cooked crabs 90,000 years ago

By Laura Baisas
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMf7P_0kfHaXAK00
An uncooked brown crab sitting among some seaweed. Deposit Photos

What types of food would be served at a Paleolithic Period buffet for Neanderthals? Fruits, plants, and nuts for sure, but the former inhabitants of Gruta de Figueira Brava in Portugal would have also expected lots of seafood, especially brown crab (Cancer pagurus).

“Neanderthals in Gruta da Figueira Brava were eating a lot of other marine resources, like limpets, mussels, clams, fish, as well as other terrestrial animals, such as deer, goats, aurochs and tortoises,” archaeologist Mariana Nabais from the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution tells PopSci.

Nabais specializes in zooarchaeology, or the study of animal remains that are found at archaeological sites. She is the lead author on a study published February 7 in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology that presents evidence that Nednderthals were cooking and eating crabs 90,000 years ago.

She and her team studied the deposits of stone tools, shells, and bones uncovered at Figueira Brava, south of the capital city of Lisbon. While they found a wide variety of shellfish in the deposits, remnants of brown crab were the most common in the deposits. Neanderthals possibly used low tide pools during the summer to harvest the crustaceans, according to the team.

Most of the crabs were adults which would yield roughly seven ounces of meat. “I was very surprised about the unexpected large amount of crab remains, and their large size, similar to those we eat today,” says Nabais.

The team looked at the patterns of damage on the crab’s shells and claws and did not find any marks from rodents or evidence that birds had broken into the shells. When looking for signs of butchery and percussion marks from tools, they found fracture patterns in the shells that indicate that the shells were intentionally broken up to access the meat.

Burns were found on about eight percent of the crab shells, indicating that Neanderthals were roasting the crabs in addition to harvesting them. Comparing the black burns on the shells with studies of other mollusks showed that the crabs were heated to 572 to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, a typical temperature for cooking.

“Our results add an extra nail to the coffin of the obsolete notion that Neanderthals were primitive cave dwellers who could barely scrape a living off scavenged big-game carcasses,” Nabais said in a statement.

According to Nabais, it is impossible to know why Neanderthals chose to harvest brown crabs or if they attached any significance to eating them, but consuming them would have given added nutritional benefits. This study was limited to observational and not experimental data, but another study Nabais’ co-authored has been submitted for publication and validated the inferences made in this paper.

“The origin and destiny of the Neanderthal lineage remains one of the key research questions addressed by paleoanthropology and paleolithic archaeology,” Nabais says. “Our research advances our knowledge of the Neanderthals, especially with regards to those who lived in southern Europe.”

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab

But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
Salon

This medieval English king died from eating too much of this horrific, parasitic fish

The life of King Henry I of England could be mistaken for a subplot in "Game of Thrones": He acquired the throne after bloody wars with his brothers, was as well-educated and cunning as he was harsh and ruthless, and ultimately died in a rather undignified manner: gorging himself on a rather disgusting eel-like fish that resembles nothing more than a teethed funnel with a tail.
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Tracey Folly

Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
Looper

The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change

Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
The Independent

Giant sea scorpion species discovered in New Mexico

Scientists have discovered a giant ancient sea scorpion species in New Mexico that lived between 307 and 303 million years ago.Hibbertopterus lamsdelli was over a metre long and likely lived in a marine-influenced estuary fed by a river delta, according to a new study published in the journal Historical Biology.It belonged to an extinct group of aquatic arthropod invertebrate animals and likely fed on small crustaceans, invertebrate larvae and gastropod eggs, said scientists, including those from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History in the US.Such hibbertopterid sea scorpions are exceedingly rare worldwide, with this newly earthed fossil being...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ancientpages.com

Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
FLORIDA STATE
Cristoval Victorial

The story behind the bizarre hand in the desert

Found right in the middle of what is known as the the Atacama Desert (a region spanning roughly 600-700 miles wide) of northern Chile, lies this unusual fascinating cement hand structure that seems to rise out of the barren sand. This structure was not a crafted masterpiece created by natural forces, its creator is a man known for his artistic hand sculptures. On 28 March 1992, chilean sculptor Mario Irarrázabal, completed this creative sculpture and revealed it to the public. Since then it has become a popular attraction for tourists who find themselves traveling on the Pan-American Hwy (Route 5).
Popular Science

Popular Science

62K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy