ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Middle school students served ‘insensitive’ lunch on first day of Black History Month, principal says

By Mira Wassef
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhLUq_0kfHaJ3O00

NYACK, N.Y. ( WPIX ) – The students at Nyack Middle School in New York were served chicken and waffles with a side of watermelon on the first day of Black History Month, causing the principal to apologize for the “insensitive” incident, according to a letter issued by the school last week.

The students were scheduled to have Philly cheesesteaks, broccoli, and fresh fruit on Wednesday, according to a school lunch menu. But the school’s food provider, Aramark, instead served up the chicken, waffles and watermelon, Nyack Middle School Principal David Johnson said in the letter sent to parents.

Honoring Black History: Sharing our Stories

“I am disappointed that Aramark would serve items that differed from the published monthly menu, especially items that reinforce negative stereotypes concerning the African-American
community,” Johnson said in the letter.

The principal called the menu “insensitive” and said he called Aramark to work out a way similar incidents could be avoided in the future. Aramark agreed to be more cognizant about what it plans to offer in its lunch menu, according to the letter.

In a statement, Aramark acknowledged the mistake and apologized. The provider also said the menu was not intended as a cultural meal.

“The situation at that middle school was our mistake and never should have happened,” an Aramark spokesperson said. “It stands in direct contrast to who we are as a company and our longstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“We have apologized for our mistake, and are working to determine how it happened and make sure it never happens again. We serve millions of meals every day and our team does an excellent job meeting the needs of the communities we serve.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night

Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sheenmagazine.com

DJ Khaled To Offer Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship For Student To Pursue Educational Dreams At Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University

Today, Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU). Applications for Khaled’s scholarship formally open at 3 pm ET on Feb. 9...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life

Students are protesting their high school as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, who took her own life after allegedly being attacked by other students. Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life. Students are protesting their high school as they continue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Marcy Houses Scholarship Now Accepting Applications

Only Marcy Houses residents are eligible for the scholarship. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — The Marcy Houses Memorial Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications from Marcy Houses students looking for some help in achieving their next steps in life. Students will each receive up to $1,000 which can be...
BROOKLYN, NY
proclaimerscv.com

NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits

Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Memorial services in Harlem later this week for Reverend Calvin Butts

Civil rights activist Reverend Calvin O. Butts III will be remembered at Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church this week with a wake and a celebration of his life. The church announced on Sunday that Butts will be waked at the church, 132 West 138th St., on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Friday morning, Nov. 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. The Friday viewing will be followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Commons | Shopping mall in Hicksville, New York

Broadway Commons, better known by its former name Broadway Mall, is a large shopping mall located in Hicksville, New York, United States. Originally an open-air shopping center called the Mid-Island Shopping Plaza, Broadway Mall is currently a regional enclosed shopping center comprising 98 stores, as well as a food court and movie theater.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?

This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy