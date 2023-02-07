Read full article on original website
Edgar A. White
Edgar “Eddie” Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
William Miles Askew, Jr.
William “Bill” Miles Askew, Jr., 74, of Kitty Hawk died suddenly Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was the son of the late William Miles Askew, Sr. and Eleanor Hetrick Askew. Bill was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bill enjoyed fishing, was a terrific cook, and an avid reader. His almost insatiable desire to read and a mind that seemed endless in its storage made him a fountain of trivia knowledge. He surprised many with what he knew about the world and things in it. He loved to travel throughout the US and was huge fan of NASCAR. He was a founding member of the giving duo at Art’s Place in Kitty Hawk which provided many Christmas gifts to local children through the Joy Fund. However, his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored.
LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired
LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired, age 89, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home in Chesapeake, VA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, Manteo, NC. Burial will take place in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stumpy Point, NC. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Twiford Colony Chapel in Manteo, NC.
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which it ran off the road and hit a ditch. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-edenton-crash/. Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash,...
‘Coastal Perspective’ exhibit to showcase the artistic talents of James Melvin
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to announce “Coastal Perspective,” an exhibition of original paintings and giclee prints by James Melvin. The collection is available now in the COA- Dare Professional Arts Gallery, running through February 28th. The gallery is on the second floor of the Professional Arts Building at COA – Dare, 205 Highway 64 S., Manteo, North Carolina. The public is welcome to visit the gallery Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Food Lion awards Elizabeth City store manager
SALISBURY, NC – Christian Dendy, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1313 N. Road St. in Elizabeth City has been named a 2022 Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year. Dendy is recognized for her dedication to the greater Elizabeth City community, embodying Food Lion’s core value of care and its commitment […]
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
City Officials respond to the quadruple shooting ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Police say the victims are 15, 16, 17 and 19-years-old. Sentara spokesperson Dale Gauding told 10 On Your Side that two […]
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Four teenagers are hurt after a shooting in Elizabeth City Wednesday. The victims' ages are 15, 16, 17 and 19. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the Walker Landing Apartments on Roanoke Avenue around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found...
Shooting of 4 teens is a stain on community: Elizabeth City leaders
Instead of being in school or working a day job, four teens from Elizabeth City are in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex.
Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation seeks recipe submissions for upcoming cookbook
The Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation recently announced that they are publishing a new “Cooking for a Cause, Vol. 4” cookbook, and they need your help filling it with your tried and true favorite recipes. The Vol. 3 cookbook was a huge hit and featured a collection of recipes...
Educational electricity workshop offered for ages 5-7 on March 10
Currituck County 4-H is hosting a workshop on Electricity, Circuits and Wiring for youth ages 5-7 on March 10, 2023 at 2:00pm-4:30pm. This workshop will be held at the NC Cooperative Extension office located at 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917. During this hands-on workshop youth will learn about circuits and electrical appliances and finish up by wiring their very own lamp. All participants will need to bring their favorite 12oz soda can with them that will be used as the lamp base.
Section of U.S. 158 in Nags Head to close for pipe replacement February 13
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a section of U.S. 158 in Nags Head starting Monday to remove and replace the drainage pipe under the roadway. The highway will be closed between East Epstein Street and South Seachase Drive. All traffic will be diverted onto...
League of Women Voters of Dare County announce essay contest for high school seniors
League of Women Voters of Dare County is holding an essay contest for all high school seniors in Dare County during the month of March in honor of Women’s History Month. The contest will open on March 1st and close March 31st 2023. Contestants will answer the question, “Why Should I Vote?” in a three-page essay.
Unique partnership forms with the common goal of saving lives
The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Recovery & Overdose Support Services and TJ’s Gas & Grill at 2197 Colington Road have recently teamed up to combat opioid-related overdoses and overdose deaths locally. Since early December of 2022, ROSS Peer Support Specialist Jesse Ruby has been...
