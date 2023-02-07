ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

obxtoday.com

Edgar A. White

Edgar “Eddie” Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

William Miles Askew, Jr.

William “Bill” Miles Askew, Jr., 74, of Kitty Hawk died suddenly Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was the son of the late William Miles Askew, Sr. and Eleanor Hetrick Askew. Bill was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bill enjoyed fishing, was a terrific cook, and an avid reader. His almost insatiable desire to read and a mind that seemed endless in its storage made him a fountain of trivia knowledge. He surprised many with what he knew about the world and things in it. He loved to travel throughout the US and was huge fan of NASCAR. He was a founding member of the giving duo at Art’s Place in Kitty Hawk which provided many Christmas gifts to local children through the Joy Fund. However, his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored.
KITTY HAWK, NC
obxtoday.com

LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired

LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired, age 89, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home in Chesapeake, VA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, Manteo, NC. Burial will take place in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stumpy Point, NC. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Twiford Colony Chapel in Manteo, NC.
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton

The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which it ran off the road and hit a ditch. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-edenton-crash/. Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash,...
EDENTON, NC
obxtoday.com

‘Coastal Perspective’ exhibit to showcase the artistic talents of James Melvin

College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to announce “Coastal Perspective,” an exhibition of original paintings and giclee prints by James Melvin. The collection is available now in the COA- Dare Professional Arts Gallery, running through February 28th. The gallery is on the second floor of the Professional Arts Building at COA – Dare, 205 Highway 64 S., Manteo, North Carolina. The public is welcome to visit the gallery Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
MANTEO, NC
WNCT

Food Lion awards Elizabeth City store manager

SALISBURY, NC – Christian Dendy, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1313 N. Road St. in Elizabeth City has been named a 2022 Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year. Dendy is recognized for her dedication to the greater Elizabeth City community, embodying Food Lion’s core value of care and its commitment […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

City Officials respond to the quadruple shooting ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Police say the victims are 15, 16, 17 and 19-years-old. Sentara spokesperson Dale Gauding told 10 On Your Side that two […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Police investigate quadruple shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Four teenagers are hurt after a shooting in Elizabeth City Wednesday. The victims' ages are 15, 16, 17 and 19. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the Walker Landing Apartments on Roanoke Avenue around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

Educational electricity workshop offered for ages 5-7 on March 10

Currituck County 4-H is hosting a workshop on Electricity, Circuits and Wiring for youth ages 5-7 on March 10, 2023 at 2:00pm-4:30pm. This workshop will be held at the NC Cooperative Extension office located at 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917. During this hands-on workshop youth will learn about circuits and electrical appliances and finish up by wiring their very own lamp. All participants will need to bring their favorite 12oz soda can with them that will be used as the lamp base.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

League of Women Voters of Dare County announce essay contest for high school seniors

League of Women Voters of Dare County is holding an essay contest for all high school seniors in Dare County during the month of March in honor of Women’s History Month. The contest will open on March 1st and close March 31st 2023. Contestants will answer the question, “Why Should I Vote?” in a three-page essay.
obxtoday.com

Unique partnership forms with the common goal of saving lives

The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Recovery & Overdose Support Services and TJ’s Gas & Grill at 2197 Colington Road have recently teamed up to combat opioid-related overdoses and overdose deaths locally. Since early December of 2022, ROSS Peer Support Specialist Jesse Ruby has been...

