Windsor, VA

WAVY News 10

Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
NORFOLK, VA
wfmynews2.com

Middle school student stabbed in the ear a with pencil

WINDSOR, Va. — Some parents in Isle of Wight County told 13News Now they are worried about school safety and communication, after sheriff's deputies said a student at Georgie Tyler Middle School stabbed a fellow student Thursday with a sharpened pencil. Officials also told 13News Now the lead became...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

VEA president, school board members weigh in on NNPS superintendent search

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- The Newport News school board has begun its search for its new superintendent following the firing of George Parker III. The board has 180 days from the firing of Parker to select a new superintendent. Board member Marvin Harris told 10 On Your Side that the board will solicit for input from teachers, families and community members during the selection process. How that will work remains to be determined.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Newport News School Board fills seat vacancy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — During a special meeting Thursday night, the Newport News School Board selected Maritsa Alger to fill a vacant school board seat. Former School Board member John Eley ran for, and won, a seat on city council. Alger will sit on the board for the remainder...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
windsorweekly.com

IWCS chooses Riverside for athletic trainers

Isle of Wight County Schools has partnered with Riverside Health System to provide certified athletic trainers to Smithfield and Windsor high schools. The positions, according to Riverside, will serve as the first stop of medical care for student-athletes during practices or competitions. Bon Secours, which had been Isle of Wight...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
FOX 28 Spokane

Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
windsorweekly.com

Prairie solar farm proposed for Longview Drive

Arlington-based Energix Renewables is proposing a 20-megawatt solar farm on 432 acres along Longview Drive. The “Prairie Solar” facility, as the project has been named, would be located roughly two miles from the existing 180-acre Woodland solar farm, also on Longview Drive, which is at present the only operational solar farm in Isle of Wight County. Longview Drive, also known as State Route 602, spans roughly 6.3 miles from its intersection with Bowling Green Road near Darden’s Country Store to the Everets community on the Suffolk side of the city-county border.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

7 displaced following house fire in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. Mary Upham is one of the seven people without a home after the fire. She and her husband, Tony were at their home Saturday afternoon picking up […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
windsorweekly.com

Boy Scout-themed frog sculpture dedicated to town

An emblem of the town of Windsor and the area Boy Scout Troop was the focus of a dedication ceremony held Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, at the Wesley F. Garris Event Park. The emblem was the first of three town-owned frog sculptures to be painted and placed publicly within Windsor.
WINDSOR, VA
windsorweekly.com

Partners seek to expedite broadband deployment

Universal access to broadband and high-speed internet is on the way for the city of Suffolk, Southampton County and Isle of Wight County, but the deployment process needs to become more efficient in order to help all the parties involved comfortably meet the three-year deadline upon which the project’s funding is contingent.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA

