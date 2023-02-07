Read full article on original website
Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
Virginia school without doors or walls could get $1.5M after teacher shot
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News could receive $1.5 million for renovations that would go to improve the layout of some classrooms.
wfmynews2.com
Middle school student stabbed in the ear a with pencil
WINDSOR, Va. — Some parents in Isle of Wight County told 13News Now they are worried about school safety and communication, after sheriff's deputies said a student at Georgie Tyler Middle School stabbed a fellow student Thursday with a sharpened pencil. Officials also told 13News Now the lead became...
Elizabeth City Middle students, teachers combat conflict, create connections
Over the last few years, Elizabeth City Middle School has undergone some major changes. At one point it was considered a low-performing school.
WAVY News 10
VEA president, school board members weigh in on NNPS superintendent search
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- The Newport News school board has begun its search for its new superintendent following the firing of George Parker III. The board has 180 days from the firing of Parker to select a new superintendent. Board member Marvin Harris told 10 On Your Side that the board will solicit for input from teachers, families and community members during the selection process. How that will work remains to be determined.
Newport News School Board fills seat vacancy
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — During a special meeting Thursday night, the Newport News School Board selected Maritsa Alger to fill a vacant school board seat. Former School Board member John Eley ran for, and won, a seat on city council. Alger will sit on the board for the remainder...
windsorweekly.com
IWCS chooses Riverside for athletic trainers
Isle of Wight County Schools has partnered with Riverside Health System to provide certified athletic trainers to Smithfield and Windsor high schools. The positions, according to Riverside, will serve as the first stop of medical care for student-athletes during practices or competitions. Bon Secours, which had been Isle of Wight...
Student injured after being stabbed with pencil at Georgie Tyler Middle School in Isle of Wight
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, an argument occurred between students which resulted in one of the students being struck with a sharpened pencil.
Families of 2 Richneck students plan lawsuits against Newport News Public Schools
The families of two Richneck Elementary School students have put Newport News Public Schools on notice of their intent to file lawsuits against it.
Department of Labor cites USPS facility in Chesapeake
According to a new brief, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection at the facility located on Godwin Avenue on Aug. 30.
FOX 28 Spokane
Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.
Virginia college student vanished 2 weeks ago, mom says
The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing teenager named Keith Anderson. The 18-year-old was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University.
windsorweekly.com
Prairie solar farm proposed for Longview Drive
Arlington-based Energix Renewables is proposing a 20-megawatt solar farm on 432 acres along Longview Drive. The “Prairie Solar” facility, as the project has been named, would be located roughly two miles from the existing 180-acre Woodland solar farm, also on Longview Drive, which is at present the only operational solar farm in Isle of Wight County. Longview Drive, also known as State Route 602, spans roughly 6.3 miles from its intersection with Bowling Green Road near Darden’s Country Store to the Everets community on the Suffolk side of the city-county border.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
7 displaced following house fire in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. Mary Upham is one of the seven people without a home after the fire. She and her husband, Tony were at their home Saturday afternoon picking up […]
Juvenile seriously injured following shooting on Cedar Ln. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cedar Ln. Police say the juvenile has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
windsorweekly.com
Boy Scout-themed frog sculpture dedicated to town
An emblem of the town of Windsor and the area Boy Scout Troop was the focus of a dedication ceremony held Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, at the Wesley F. Garris Event Park. The emblem was the first of three town-owned frog sculptures to be painted and placed publicly within Windsor.
'Enough is enough': Virginia Beach parent creates petition requesting metal detectors in schools
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the investigation into the January shooting at Richneck Elementary School progresses, people are calling for better security in other school divisions. In Virginia Beach, a petition is floating around to get metal detectors inside public schools, with more than 200 signatures. “As a mother,...
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing son, former NSU student
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the fall of 2021, Number 74 made his mother proud at Maury High school with another of what he branded the Let’s Go tackle. After graduation, Keith Anderson decided to enroll at Norfolk State University to stay close to home. Last month, his mother, Mesha Anderson, thought it was academics […]
windsorweekly.com
Partners seek to expedite broadband deployment
Universal access to broadband and high-speed internet is on the way for the city of Suffolk, Southampton County and Isle of Wight County, but the deployment process needs to become more efficient in order to help all the parties involved comfortably meet the three-year deadline upon which the project’s funding is contingent.
