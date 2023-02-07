One man was treated for injuries, and another arrested after a midnight altercation at Waffle House in Greenville Thursday. According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the unidentified male suspect was charged with discharging a weapon in the city limits and reckless endangerment after firing shots in the air during an argument between a Waffle House employee and a customer.

GREENVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO