Greenville Advocate
Greenville man dies following crash
Greenville Advocate

Greenville man dies following crash

A Greenville man, Kenneth Lamar Holland, 31, died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening. The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Butler County Highway 59, approximately one mile south of Greenville. Holland was critically injured when struck by a 1999 Infiniti Qx4 driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
Greenville Advocate
Xavier Shanklin arrested after Waffle House altercation
Greenville Advocate

Xavier Shanklin arrested after Waffle House altercation

A midnight altercation at the Waffle House in Greenville on Thursday ended with an unidentified man being treated for injuries and another, Xavier Shanklin, 21, handcuffed and transported to the Butler County jail. According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, Shanklin was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and reckless endangerment.
Greenville Advocate
Midnight altercation ends in arrest
One man was treated for injuries, and another arrested after a midnight altercation at Waffle House in Greenville Thursday. According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the unidentified male suspect was charged with discharging a weapon in the city limits and reckless endangerment after firing shots in the air during an argument between a Waffle House employee and a customer.
