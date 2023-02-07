COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — Two teenage boys were recently arrested in a bizarre shooting outside a Cottonwood Heights 7-Eleven store. The boys initially believed the store clerk had shot one of the boys, prompting his friend to shoot at the clerk, according to police. They discovered later, however, that the boy had actually shot himself.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO