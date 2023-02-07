Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Redwood Materials scores $2 billion DOE loan to boost its EV battery recycling operations
Redwood Materials, the electric vehicle battery recycling venture founded by the former chief technologist at Tesla, has secured a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration in what clearly is a major win for the nascent operation. The loan originates from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology...
The Verge
Ford’s reportedly working on a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan
Ford’s gearing up to announce a $3.5 billion battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, according to a report from Automotive News. In an advisory obtained by the outlet, the automaker says it will reveal the news of the factory on Monday in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a company that creates lithium iron phosphate batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), including the Mustang Mach-E.
The Verge
Lucid joins the EV price war with a $7,500 credit for its luxury Air sedan
Lucid is giving buyers a $7,500 credit when purchasing some models of its luxury Air electric sedans. The company is the latest EV maker to offer a discount in what some auto industry experts see as a slowly developing price war for plug-in models. The credit applies to select Air...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
The Verge
A company is trying to map America’s cell networks using mail trucks
Cell network coverage maps have always been dubiously accurate in the US, and even the ones released by the FCC in 2021 come with a ton of asterisks. A company called Ranlytics is hoping to make a much more accurate picture by attaching equipment to some of the mail trucks that are already driving to many locations in the US to deliver parcels and letters (via Light Reading). The data it collects will provide info on coverage quality “in a given town, on a given road, even at a given address”says the company’s CEO Keith Sheridan in an interview with The Verge.
The Verge
GMC Hummer EV review: bummer EV
If you want an EV that makes sense, you should not buy the GMC Hummer EV. If you want an EV that’s affordable, you should not buy the GMC Hummer EV. If you want an EV that’s efficient or luxurious, you should not buy the GMC Hummer EV.
The Verge
Framework now sells 2TB Steam Deck upgrade drives
Game recognizes game. Framework, maker of the modular Framework Laptop, is now stocking a part for the other easily repairable portable PC that’s been making headlines — Valve’s Steam Deck. You can now buy a 2TB SSD upgrade from the company, and it might be the easiest way to do so yet.
The Verge
Notorious Russian cybercrime network unmasked and sanctioned by US and UK
Seven individuals connected to an infamous Russia-based cybercrime network that launched attacks against schools, hospitals, public utilities, and governments were exposed on Thursday after sanctions were imposed by US and UK authorities. The US Department of the Treasury and the UK Foreign Office released pictures of the seven individuals alongside their online aliases, full legal names, email addresses, and dates of birth.
The Verge
GM strikes a deal aimed at avoiding future chip shortage disruptions
General Motors has struck a “first-of-its-kind” deal with GlobalFoundries (GF) to lock down its supply of crucial semiconductors, a move aimed at avoiding the disruptions caused by the recent global chip shortage. Under the agreement, GF will manufacture the chips at its semiconductor facility in upstate New York....
Comments / 0