Los Angeles, CA

The Dodgers have more to do after finally retiring Fernando Valenzuela’s number

The Dodgers finally, finally announced their intent to retire Fernando Valenzuela’s number. Rather than focus on the negatives of the delay, including not making this obvious decision while Vin Scully was still alive or while Jaime Jarrín was still active with the team, I will instead focus on the team doing the right thing.
Dodgers reportedly sign reliever Alex Reyes to 1-year deal

The Dodgers have apparently found another potential arm for the bullpen, agreeing to terms with Alex Reyes on a one-year contract, per multiple reports. Reyes missed all of 2022 with a frayed shoulder labrum that required surgery in May, but was an All-Star closer for the Cardinals the year before. He’s expected to miss the beginning of 2023 but is “on schedule to return to big league action before the All-Star break, according to a person with knowledge of the situation,” per Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times.
Dodgers add another outfielder, signing David Peralta, per reports

The Dodgers stayed true to their recent modus operandi of augmenting roster depth with a veteran addition. This time it’s outfielder David Peralta, who agreed to a one-year contract per multiple reports. The contract has not yet been officially announced by the Dodgers, who have a full 40-man roster...
Dodgers notes: River Ryan, Dalton Rushing, Miguel Rojas

Prospect season continues with a team-specific list, with Keith Law unveiling his top 20 Dodgers prospects entering 2023 on Friday at The Athletic. The top eight on Law’s list were no surprise, as they were the Dodgers prospects named to his top-100 list in baseball back in January. Rounding out the top ten on Law’s Dodgers list are River Ryan at No. 9 and Nick Nastrini at No. 10.
