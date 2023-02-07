The Dodgers have apparently found another potential arm for the bullpen, agreeing to terms with Alex Reyes on a one-year contract, per multiple reports. Reyes missed all of 2022 with a frayed shoulder labrum that required surgery in May, but was an All-Star closer for the Cardinals the year before. He’s expected to miss the beginning of 2023 but is “on schedule to return to big league action before the All-Star break, according to a person with knowledge of the situation,” per Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times.

