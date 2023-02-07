Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a Sanford man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a suspicious death call Friday just before 2:30 a.m. on Honeybee Circle about two miles south of Barbecue.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Once they got to the scene, deputies said they found Joseph Cruz Covey, 33, dead. During the investigation, they found he died from an overdose.

Deputies said Jahaan Reed Campbell, 27, of Spring Lake, was found to be responsible for “providing Covey with the narcotics that led to his death.”

On Monday, deputies and SBI executed a search warrant at Campbell’s residence and arrested him, officials said.

Campbell was charged with death by distribution. He was placed in the Harnett County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.