ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death

By Amber Trent
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibKeZ_0kfHWqWV00

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a Sanford man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a suspicious death call Friday just before 2:30 a.m. on Honeybee Circle about two miles south of Barbecue.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Once they got to the scene, deputies said they found Joseph Cruz Covey, 33, dead. During the investigation, they found he died from an overdose.

Deputies said Jahaan Reed Campbell, 27, of Spring Lake, was found to be responsible for “providing Covey with the narcotics that led to his death.”

Spring Lake woman charged in overdose death of high school student

On Monday, deputies and SBI executed a search warrant at Campbell’s residence and arrested him, officials said.

Campbell was charged with death by distribution. He was placed in the Harnett County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
New York Post

Missing NC man found dismembered in concrete barrel behind killer’s home: cops

A North Carolina man that had been missing for one month was found dismembered and buried inside a barrel filled with concrete behind his alleged killer’s home, police said. Jackie Lamar Bright, who has an extensive rap sheet, was charged with the murder of Michael Bradley Cox after police found the damning evidence on his property Jan. 26, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Cox, 40, had been missing since Dec. 24. Police did not reveal what led them to Bright’s Sanford property, but said they executed a search warrant over the course of two days and found the 55-gallon barrel. The vat had...
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
SANFORD, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man arrested during SWAT Team drug bust in home near school; police seize over 30 guns, trafficking amounts of drugs, around $50,000

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested and charged a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. On Thursday at about 1 p.m., officers with the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy