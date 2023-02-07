G.I. Sophie! Countess of Wessex looks ready for action in a camo jacket

The Countess of Wessex put on her best camo to attend an annual competition at the Gibraltar Barracks, Blackwater in Camberley this morning.

Sophie, 58, holds honourary military appointments with the regiments and organisations that compete against each other in a series of challenges every year.

Sophie holds a number of honourary titles, including Royal Honorary of the Colonel 5th Battalion The Rifles (5 Rifles), Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Army Music, Colonel-in-Chief of Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps and Colonel-in-Chief of The Lincoln and Welland Regiment.

The mother-of-two donned a practical look to meet the soldiers for the event.

The royal headed to the shooting range with the rest of the soldiers, where she showcased her clay pigeon shooting skills before watching them complete a rafting exercise.

But she was still exuding natural elegance with a few well chosen accessories and a natural makeup.

Sophie was dressed for the occasion in a camo parka jacket, which she threw over a pair of khaki skinny jeans and brown boots.

She paired it with a navy blue scarf nestled under the colour of her jacket, popping out just to add a touch of colour to the look.

The mother-of-two added a touch of refinement with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

Her hair were swooped back in an updo that was both practical and flattering, while she sported a healthy, simple and efficient makeup.

She brought her eyes out with some sparkly eyeshadow and mascara, and added definition to her cheek with a rosy blush that accentuated her natural complexion.

A touch of pink on the lips added some femininity to her outfit.

She will also take the opportunity to meet the different units members and their commanders.

The mother-of-two doesn't shy away from getting physical during her royal engagements.

She even got stuck in feeding a young calf milk during her visit to Smerrill Dairy, Cirencester last week.

She was also shown the farm machinery, tractors and around the stalls were the cows were feeding.

Smerill Farm is located on the Bathurst Estate, and the Earl and Countess of Bathurst welcomed Sophie warmly.

Students from the Royal Agricultural University were also in attendance, and were said to have enjoyed the event.