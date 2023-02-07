ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Colts plan to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach

The Indianapolis Colts have reached a decision on who they want as their next head coach – but the process will have to wait until Super Bowl 57 concludes. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the Colts' top choice, and, according to ESPN, the team has already begun informing the other candidates that they are no longer being considered.
