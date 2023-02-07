Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
14-Year-Old Bullied New Jersey Girl TAKES OWN LIFE One Day After Video Of Her Being Savagely Beaten Is Posted Online
A 14-year-old New Jersey girl took her own life one day after a video of her being bullied and beaten was posted online, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adriana Kuch, 14, was attending Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey when she was targeted and beaten unconscious by a group of students on February 1.One day later a video of the incident was posted online and then, on February 3, Adriana was found dead in her bedroom by her parents.According to a 20-second clip of the February 1 incident, several Central Regional High School students are seen attacking Adriana, hitting the...
Microsoft Has Plans to Shove Its Bing AI Into Word, PowerPoint, and More
Microsoft has AI fever, and apparently the only treatment is sticking its large language model, ChatGPT-like chatbot into practically every end-user program it has going. According to a Friday report from The Verge citing unnamed sources with knowledge of Microsoft’s plans, the Redmond, Washington company is getting close to sharing more about its plans to integrate its OpenAI tech into Office apps. This apparently includes Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, just to name a few. We may even see a demo of this AI in action, though with how quickly the tech giant has been in bringing its AI-powered search to the public, it might not be long now.
Mesmerizing Self-Stacking Lego Domino Machine Can Hit Two Million Topples Per Day
A few months ago, Grant Davis designed and built a Lego machine capable of automatically stacking and toppling 120,000 dominoes in 24 hours. It was potentially a record-setting contraption, but Jason Allemann of JK Brickworks could absolutely shatter that with their latest Lego build. Davis’ machine featured just 10 dominoes,...
Disney's Kiff Looks Chaotically Charming in Its First Trailer
There’s a new animated series coming to Disney platforms and it looks delightfully fantastical, filled with furry friends and madcap hilarity. Kiff follows the the titular optimistic squirrel and her bestie Barry the bunny on comedic adventures through their eccentric magical community. The series stars Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) as Kiff and H. Michael Croner (Craig of the Creek) as Barry, who navigate life together as spunky misfits in the series from creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal.
OkCupid Employs ChatGPT to Interrogate Its Users
Open AI’s ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm, and now it’s entering the dating world--just in time for Valentine’s Day. OkCupid has begun incorporating prompts generated by the large language model into its matching questions, as first reported by Mashable. Contrary to the less-is-more profile format...
Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+
Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market. According to the results, subscribers in the...
LG Is Now Making Giant LED Movie Screens to Replace Projectors in Smaller Theaters
With TVs slowly growing larger and larger, it was inevitable that, one day, they’d eventually replace the need for projectors, even in movie theaters. Projectors aren’t going away entirely just yet, but LG’s new super-sized Miraclass LED screens can replace them for smaller “intimate” theaters, which are becoming a popular way to woo fans back to the cinema.
