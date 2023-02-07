Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
Douglas Forrester Slaps Hope In The Face With His Steffy Shocker
On today’s Bold and the Beautiful episode, Douglas Forrester’s biological father and adoptive mother each pleaded with him to choose them and their home. Douglas decided to go another way. Bold and the Beautiful Recap Highlights. In addition, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) tried to clear a few things...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Demands, Danger, Deceit
General Hospital spoilers reveal a major week in Port Charles where a wedding, secrets, mysteries, and life-or-death decisions take center stage. Liesl (Kathleen Gati) is ready to do what she has to in order to make sure that Nina (Cynthia Watros) doesn’t suffer anymore and can have a relationship with her daughter. To that end, she confronts Carly (Laura Wright) about her actions regarding Nina and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and then surprises Carly by asking for help.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Leo Stark Shakes Up Sonny…And Sonny Shakes Him Back
DAYS spoilers photos for Monday, February 13, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Leo (Greg Rikaart) feels the heat when he runs into Sonny (Zach Tinker). Things start...
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Star Sharon Case Celebrates Her Birthday
On The Young and the Restless, Sharon is pouring coffee and worrying about her kids. Off-screen, her portrayer, Sharon Case, is busy celebrating a milestone. That’s because she was born on February 9, 1971, in Detroit, Michigan, which means that this talented actress turns 52 years old today! Though she always wanted to be an actress, Case launched a career as a model, feeling that it would serve as a perfect segue into the performing arts world.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Photos: Business Shakeups And Family Drama
Y&R spoilers photos for Friday have arrived! Take a sneak peek at some of your favorite Genoa City residents stirring up drama. You won’t want to miss a second of this exciting episode. Y&R Spoilers. Well, Kyle (Michael Mealor) finally admitted to Jack (Peter Bergman) that he had helped...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Spoilers: Operation Shut Up Elizabeth
General Hospital spoilers reveal frantic nerves, happy occasions, big secrets, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this intense new episode. There are now several people in Port Charles who are not happy with Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) current crisis of conscience. Finn (Michael Easton) doesn’t want her to say anything because he doesn’t stand a chance with her if she is behind bars. Ava (Maura West) also wants her to keep quiet because if the police poke around Wyndemere, they might discover she almost killed Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) and allegedly killed Nikolas. (Did anyone check for a pulse?)
soaphub.com
Douglas Forrester Makes Clear Where He Wants To Lay His Head
On today’s Bold and the Beautiful episode, some adults sat Douglas Forrester down and wondered if he’d like to change his address. In addition, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) got lapsed viewers up to date, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) resolved to end the feud that has gripped their families for decades. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Afterlife Blues And Rocky Schemes
DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. Living in the afterlife isn’t easy and the ladies have had enough. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) takes action by trying to contact her husband. Will he hear her message from The Great Beyond? Let’s hope so because the clock is ticking and every second counts. Kayla needs to stop a grave mistake before Steve does something everyone will regret.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Star Tajh Bellow Celebrates His Birthday
To say that the life of General Hospital’s T.J. Ashford was complicated would be an understatement. Luckily for his portrayer, Tajh Bellow, life is far sweeter…especially in light of the milestone he is celebrating. Happy Birthday, Tajh Bellow!. And that’s because he was born on February 9, 1995,...
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Makes A Shocking Decision
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday tease that Jack Abbott leaves people stunned when he makes a shocking decision. Plus, Victor is still messing with Jabot, and Phyllis has to own up to what she did behind Daniel’s back. This is one drama-filled episode you won’t want to miss.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
soaphub.com
Weekly General Hospital Spoilers: Bold Moves and Wedding Turmoil
These General Hospital spoilers tease wedding day blues, a telling-off, a real change of pace, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. On Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis’s (Donnell Turner) wedding day, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) makes one last pitch for honesty to the bride. Though barely moved, Portia’s hand may well be forced when Jordan drops the bombshell that Stella (Vernee Watson) is aware that Trina (Tabyana Ali) may be Curtis’s biological daughter. What to do, what to do, what to do?
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Actors Back For Battle
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. Henry Joseph Samiri gets more screen time as Douglas Forrester, while Jill Remez makes two more appearances as Judge Gomez. Look for the legal official and the child actor to be featured in scenes on Monday, February 13, and Tuesday, February 14, surrounding the custody battle between Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for Douglas rages on.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Jennifer Horton Deveraux Returns To Salem
Days of our Lives spoilers promise Jennifer Horton Deveraux’s homecoming…just in time for Valentine’s Day. This return could not come at a better time. Jack Deveraux needs his wife now more than ever. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) life is a bit of...
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Reveals His Plans for Adam
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 13, 2023, tease that Victor Newman announces the plan that he’s given at least a week’s worth of thought to, and it’s sure to cause some fireworks. You won’t want to miss a second of this exciting episode.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Star Back After 13 Years
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR), this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. Vail Bloom has reprised her role as Heather Stevens, Paul Williams’s (Doug Davidson) daughter and Daniel Romalotti’s (Michael Graziadei) significant other. Bloom originally played Heather from 2007 to 2010. The character was later portrayed by Eden Riegel (2010 to 2011) and Jennifer Landon (2012).
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Update: Stunning News & A Deal With The Devil
DAYS spoilers weekly update for February 13 – 17, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Salem!. This week in Salem was a devilishly good time for…the Devil, at least. Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) informed Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate (Lauren Koslow), that they’d signed themselves over to the devil. Oopsie…In fact, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), Adrienne (Judi Evans), and Jordan (Chrishell Strause) weren’t really the ones they’d spoken with.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Wild Speculation: Baby Daddy Drama Comes Stephanie Johnson’s Way
Stephanie Johnson had a short but fiery love affair with Alex Kiriakis, but when he failed her in the worst way, she quickly moved on. DAYS spoilers show she’s making a go of it with Chad DiMera, and it’s going well so far. We predict this storyline will soon go off the rails, though.
soaphub.com
Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Chosen Families And Hasty Feuds
B&B spoilers for February 13 – February 17, 2023, promise Douglas Forrester shocking the masses, an old feud possibly rekindling, and Eric Forrester stating his peace and putting his foot down. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Monday, February 13. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has a strange reaction when Deacon (Sean Kanan) calls...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: An Epic Love Story And Surprising News
Y&R spoilers weekly update for February 13 – 17, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. This week was a big one in Genoa City. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) determined she wanted to take a paternity test, and she had Nick (Joshua Morrow) go with her to be tested. It seemed she’d tell Adam (Mark Grossman) only if Nick wasn’t the baby’s father. She also pitched her new business idea to Jill after Nick interceded on her and Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) behalf.
Comments / 0