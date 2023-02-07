Read full article on original website
Mitochondrial Stabilizing Drugs Have Potential to Reverse Vision Loss in Dry AMD
A review of data on 2 mitochondrial membrane stabilizers—risuteganib and elamipretide—has highlighted the potential to not just slow disease progression but actually reverse vision loss in patients with intermediate dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Although the dry form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is common, affecting approximately 80%...
High-Dose Aflibercept in Wet AMD and DME Provide Therapeutic Benefits, No New Safety Signals
Two studies looking at a higher dose of aflibercept found that an 8 mg dose can most be maintained at longer dosing intervals with similar benefits and no additional safety signals compared with the 2 mg dose. An increased dose of 8 mg aflibercept, up from 2 mg, can provide...
Migraine More Common in Patients With Psoriasis, Say Findings
The subset of patients with psoriatic arthritis had the highest odds ratio of migraine. Patients with psoriasis face a significantly higher risk of migraine compared with patients without the disease, found data from a recent study, which showed that these individuals faced a particularly high risk of migraine with aura.
Brexucabtagene Autoleucel Shows High Rate of Durable Response at 3 Years
Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy brexucabtagene autoleucel showed a rate of complete remission of 71% and a rate of complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery of 56%, according to 3-year follow-up results. Three-year follow-up results of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus) in adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell...
Dr Jennifer Sun: Evidence to Treat Diabetic Eye Diseases Stems From DRCR Retina Network Studies
Much of the evidence that has been used to base current standard of care for diabetic eye diseases stems from studies performed by the DRCR Retina Network over the years. The studies performed by the DRCR Retina Network has provided much of the evidence that has informed current standard of care for diabetic eye diseases, explained Jennifer K. Sun, MD, MPH, associate professor of ophthalmology and chief of the Center for Clinical Eye Research and Trials, Harvard Medical School; and chair, DRCR Retina Network.
Despite High False-Positive Rate of FIT, Patients With Hemophilia Have High CRC Detection Rate
The researchers underscored the importance of their findings for a wide group of patients with inherited bleeding disorders, as most colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programs across the globe use fecal immunochemical testing (FIT). The detection rate of colorectal cancer (CRC) and/or advanced adenoma (AA) in patients with hemophilia is high,...
Continuity of Opioid Prescribing Among Older Adults on Long-term Opioids
Among older adults with chronic noncancer pain on long-term opioid therapy, greater continuity of opioid prescribing was significantly associated with fewer opioid-related adverse outcomes. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To describe the continuity of opioid prescribing and prescriber characteristics among older adults with chronic noncancer pain (CNCP) who are on long-term opioid therapy...
Long-term Antidepressant Drug Use Linked With Risk of Epilepsy
Individuals exposed to antidepressant drugs for longer than 365 days had an increased risk of epilepsy, particularly those given escitalopram, venlafaxine, and mirtazapine, according to a recent study conducted in Taiwan. Long-term exposure to antidepressant drugs (ADs) may increase risk of epilepsy, according to study findings published recently in Epilepsy...
Dr Whitney Jones Discusses Multi-Cancer Early Detection Testing
Whitney Jones, MD, chief medical advisor at GRAIL Inc, discusses the PATHFINDER study of multi-cancer early detection testing. Whitney Jones, MD, chief medical advisor at GRAIL Inc, discusses the implications of results from the PATHFINDER study (NCT04241796) on multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing. How can the results of the PATHFINDER...
Eczema Self-management for Patients, Caregivers Benefits From Online Assistance
This exploration of eczema self-management investigated the potential effectiveness of 2 online behavioral interventions, 1 each for young patients and their parents and/or caregivers. Online behavioral health interventions that complement usual care among children and young people with eczema and that also consider parental and carer contributions to self-care showed...
Is Gender Linked to Differences in COPD Symptoms and Cardiac Disease?
Gender-specific chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) symptoms identify differences among men and women as good predictors for cardiac comorbidities. A relationship was identified between gender and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that may be useful from a clinical standpoint for better diagnosing and predicting of cardiac comorbidities. Many studies have...
Minimizing Treatment Delays in GPP
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, reviews how clinicians and payers can work together to minimize any potential treatment delays, ensuring patients receive needed care in the timeliest manner. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: What are your thoughts? How can we work together as health care providers and payers to make sure...
Germany Saw Significant Increase in T1D, DKA Onset During COVID-19 Pandemic
Based on trends between 2011 and 2019, type 1 diabetes (T1D) and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) incidence in German children and adolescents increased significantly more than previous estimates. During 2020 and 2021, there was a significant increase in type 1 diabetes (T1D) and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) incidence in Germany, compared with...
Does Maternal or Paternal Asthma Matter More in Passing Risk to Children?
Parental asthma is strongly linked to higher asthma risk in offspring, with no strong difference found between mothers and fathers, according to a recent study. The chances of one’s offspring having asthmatic symptoms is significantly greater if the mother or father have asthma, according to a recent study. The...
What We’re Reading: Spy Balloon’s Impact on Drug Supply; Centene Settles Medicaid Overbilling Case; Pharma Deals Could Rise
China’s angry reaction after spy balloon retrieval rouses drug supply chain anxiety; after allegedly overcharging California’s Medi-Cal program, managed care company Centene will pay millions in a settlement; major drug companies are chasing new pharma deals amidst dropping patent exclusivity. US-China Medical Supply Chain Fears Arise After Spy...
What We’re Reading: CDC Adds COVID-19 Vaccine as Routine Immunization; Single Antibiotic Dose Cuts Down Sepsis in Childbirth; Suicide Rates Climb in 2021
CDC recommends adults and children get routine COVID-19 shots; single dose of antibiotic during labor reduces risk of mothers developing sepsis; suicide rates increase after 2-year decline. CDC Adds COVID-19 to List of Routine Shots in 2023. COVID-19 vaccines will now be included in CDC’s 2023 list of routine shots...
Unmet Needs Surrounding PNH
In his closing thoughts, Dr De Castro provides a final overview of the ASH conference, highlighting updates in PNH treatment. Carlos M. De Castro, MD: I’d love to say we need more studies, studying issues one at a time in a randomized style. That’s very hard to do when you have a rare disease, just because there are not that many patients out there. So, it makes it very hard to study some of these issues. The other way we can sometimes study them is through registry databases. And there are at least 1 or 2 PNH [paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria] registries out there, where we can take a large approach to understanding data that are there. There are some inherent dangers to using registries for data collection, but overall, it gives us a way to look at large numbers of patients with PNH.
Adult Immunization Recommendations Receive Update for 2023
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released the update to the Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule for all US residents aged 19 years and older, which has been approved by the CDC and medical groups. The Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule for Ages 19 Years or Older was released with an update...
Reducing the Hospital Stay for Patients With GPP
Aaron Farberg, MD, and Mark G. Lebwohl, MD, explore the typical hospital length of stay for patients with an acute generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) flare, and define treatment success with GPP therapies. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Farberg, if I can look to you, what is a typical length...
Case Shows Difficulty of Diagnosing Myasthenia Gravis Following COVID-19
The patient, an 83-year-old man, experienced onset of myasthenia gravis after a severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-19 can lead to a number of potential health complications, but a new case report highlights how the virus can also make it harder to differentiate symptoms caused by the virus from those caused by other conditions.
