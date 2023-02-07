In his closing thoughts, Dr De Castro provides a final overview of the ASH conference, highlighting updates in PNH treatment. Carlos M. De Castro, MD: I’d love to say we need more studies, studying issues one at a time in a randomized style. That’s very hard to do when you have a rare disease, just because there are not that many patients out there. So, it makes it very hard to study some of these issues. The other way we can sometimes study them is through registry databases. And there are at least 1 or 2 PNH [paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria] registries out there, where we can take a large approach to understanding data that are there. There are some inherent dangers to using registries for data collection, but overall, it gives us a way to look at large numbers of patients with PNH.

