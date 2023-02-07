Read full article on original website
Related
BRVO, CRVO Need More Effective Long-term Therapies
While the current therapies are effective for treating branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), they are inadequate for long-term treatment in clinical practice, according to an analysis of real-world data. While treatment of retinal vein occlusion (RVO) with anti–vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapies is...
Migraine More Common in Patients With Psoriasis, Say Findings
The subset of patients with psoriatic arthritis had the highest odds ratio of migraine. Patients with psoriasis face a significantly higher risk of migraine compared with patients without the disease, found data from a recent study, which showed that these individuals faced a particularly high risk of migraine with aura.
Systematic Strength Training Protocols May Benefit People With Hemophilia
Strength training for people with hemophilia (PwH) should consider exercise variables and pain threshold, a review finds. Strength exercises are often prescribed to patients with hemophilia (PwH), but little is known on how strength exercise variables and pain thresholds are measured to prescribe strength training to these patients; a recent systemic review provided guidance on directions for future research in this area, to improve the information patients receive.
Dr Whitney Jones Discusses Multi-Cancer Early Detection Testing
Whitney Jones, MD, chief medical advisor at GRAIL Inc, discusses the PATHFINDER study of multi-cancer early detection testing. Whitney Jones, MD, chief medical advisor at GRAIL Inc, discusses the implications of results from the PATHFINDER study (NCT04241796) on multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing. How can the results of the PATHFINDER...
Dr Jennifer Sun: Evidence to Treat Diabetic Eye Diseases Stems From DRCR Retina Network Studies
Much of the evidence that has been used to base current standard of care for diabetic eye diseases stems from studies performed by the DRCR Retina Network over the years. The studies performed by the DRCR Retina Network has provided much of the evidence that has informed current standard of care for diabetic eye diseases, explained Jennifer K. Sun, MD, MPH, associate professor of ophthalmology and chief of the Center for Clinical Eye Research and Trials, Harvard Medical School; and chair, DRCR Retina Network.
Long-term Antidepressant Drug Use Linked With Risk of Epilepsy
Individuals exposed to antidepressant drugs for longer than 365 days had an increased risk of epilepsy, particularly those given escitalopram, venlafaxine, and mirtazapine, according to a recent study conducted in Taiwan. Long-term exposure to antidepressant drugs (ADs) may increase risk of epilepsy, according to study findings published recently in Epilepsy...
Mitochondrial Stabilizing Drugs Have Potential to Reverse Vision Loss in Dry AMD
A review of data on 2 mitochondrial membrane stabilizers—risuteganib and elamipretide—has highlighted the potential to not just slow disease progression but actually reverse vision loss in patients with intermediate dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Although the dry form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is common, affecting approximately 80%...
What We’re Reading: CDC Adds COVID-19 Vaccine as Routine Immunization; Single Antibiotic Dose Cuts Down Sepsis in Childbirth; Suicide Rates Climb in 2021
CDC recommends adults and children get routine COVID-19 shots; single dose of antibiotic during labor reduces risk of mothers developing sepsis; suicide rates increase after 2-year decline. CDC Adds COVID-19 to List of Routine Shots in 2023. COVID-19 vaccines will now be included in CDC’s 2023 list of routine shots...
Despite High False-Positive Rate of FIT, Patients With Hemophilia Have High CRC Detection Rate
The researchers underscored the importance of their findings for a wide group of patients with inherited bleeding disorders, as most colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programs across the globe use fecal immunochemical testing (FIT). The detection rate of colorectal cancer (CRC) and/or advanced adenoma (AA) in patients with hemophilia is high,...
Dr Mary Cushman: Has an "Awakening of Consciousness" Improved Certain Treatment Disparities?
Mary Cushman, MD, professor of medicine at the University of Vermont, and director of the thrombosis and hemostasis program at the University of Vermont Medical Center, talks about racial disparities in pulmonary embolism treatment. Mary Cushman, MD, professor of medicine at the University of Vermont, and director of the thrombosis...
Anti-VEGF Therapy vs Gold Standard in Preterm Babies With ROP: Dr Darius Moshfeghi
The BUTTERFLEYE trial sought to determine if aflibercept, an anti–vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy, was equivalent to laser photocoagulation, the gold standard to treat retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in preterm babies. Laser photocoagulation is the current gold standard to treat preterm babies with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), but...
Family-centered Interventions Improve Health Outcomes in Children, Adolescents With T1D
Interventions in 9 studies were linked with varying effects on glycated hemoglobin, type 1 diabetes (T1D) management adherence, self-management behaviors, and parent-child teamwork in T1D management. Family-centered interventions can help improve health outcomes in children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a review published in Child Health...
Effects of Pegcetacoplan to Slow Progression of GA Increase Over Time: Dr Eleonora Lad
For patients with geographic atrophy (GA) taking pegcetacoplan, the drug’s effect to slow disease progression increases over time as patients take the drug, said Eleonora Lad, MD, PhD, associate professor of ophthalmology, Duke University. For patients with geographic atrophy (GA) taking pegcetacoplan, the drug’s effect to slow disease progression...
High-Dose Aflibercept in Wet AMD and DME Provides Therapeutic Benefits, No New Safety Signals
Two studies looking at a higher dose of aflibercept found that an 8-mg dose can be maintained at longer dosing intervals with similar benefits and no additional safety signals compared with the 2-mg dose. An increased dose of 8 mg aflibercept, up from 2 mg, can provide greater therapeutic benefit...
Eczema Self-management for Patients, Caregivers Benefits From Online Assistance
This exploration of eczema self-management investigated the potential effectiveness of 2 online behavioral interventions, 1 each for young patients and their parents and/or caregivers. Online behavioral health interventions that complement usual care among children and young people with eczema and that also consider parental and carer contributions to self-care showed...
Home OCT: Providing More Personalized, Timely Treatment for Wet AMD
Home optical coherence tomography (OCT) has shown there is a wide degree of heterogeneity in fluid dynamics and treatment response that may not be clear during regular office visits and scans. Presenters reviewed the latest data in home OCT to manage wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). For patients with neovascular...
Case Shows Difficulty of Diagnosing Myasthenia Gravis Following COVID-19
The patient, an 83-year-old man, experienced onset of myasthenia gravis after a severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-19 can lead to a number of potential health complications, but a new case report highlights how the virus can also make it harder to differentiate symptoms caused by the virus from those caused by other conditions.
Reducing the Hospital Stay for Patients With GPP
Aaron Farberg, MD, and Mark G. Lebwohl, MD, explore the typical hospital length of stay for patients with an acute generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) flare, and define treatment success with GPP therapies. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Farberg, if I can look to you, what is a typical length...
Dr Charles Wykoff Highlights the Latest Data on the RGX-314 Gene Therapy for Wet AMD
Patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who are responsive to anti–vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy experienced visual gains with no additional injections in the 6 months after treatment with the gene therapy. Patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who are responsive to anti–vascular endothelial growth factor...
AJMC® in the Press, February 10, 2023
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. An article by EHRIntelligence referenced a study published in the January 2023 Health Information Technology (IT) special issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). The study, “Trends in Electronic Health Record Capabilities for Tracking Documentation Time,” indicated that a higher proportion of hospitals with access to electronic health record documentation time measures used them for more purposes over time, suggesting their increased value.
