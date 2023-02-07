ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
investing.com

Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect

Disney CEO Bob Iger laid out a plan for the company that has activists standing down. The company plans to restructure and cut costs. The dividend may come back soon, another tailwind for the price action. Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been on a roller coaster ride for the...
investing.com

Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s investor day as shares near valuation

© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.
investing.com

Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse

Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators, has filed for bankruptcy with nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies have taken a toll on Coin Cloud. Despite the recent challenges...
investing.com

Dow futures steady, Lyft tanks 30% after earnings

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Thursday’s evening trade, after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT) Dow Jones futures remained little changed, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%...
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow slips as yield curve inversion deepens to rattle stocks

Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Thursday, after cutting intraday gains as an ongoing slip in Alphabet and fresh warnings on the economy from the bond market weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.73%, or 249 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.02%. The S&P 500 fell...

