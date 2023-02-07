Dave Grohl had just taken the stage at Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix, an impossibly intimate setting for an invitation-only solo gig by someone known for selling out arenas at the helm of Foo Fighters, his post-Nirvana project that's become one of the most successful rock acts to emerge from the alternative-rock explosion of the '90s. He was in town for an exclusive show in advance of Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO