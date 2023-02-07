ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Dave Grohl performs pre-Super Bowl concert: Maybe the rawest unplugged show ever

Dave Grohl had just taken the stage at Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix, an impossibly intimate setting for an invitation-only solo gig by someone known for selling out arenas at the helm of Foo Fighters, his post-Nirvana project that's become one of the most successful rock acts to emerge from the alternative-rock explosion of the '90s. He was in town for an exclusive show in advance of Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
PHOENIX, AZ
Marconews.com

Vanessa Hudgens reveals engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker: See the ring here

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker!. Hudgens took to Instagram Thursday to reveal that she and the professional baseball player are officially engaged. "YES. We couldn’t be happier," Hudgens wrote, along with two photos: one of Tucker holding her and and other a close-up of her...
Marconews.com

First 'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel rides again in explosive showdown with Jason Momoa's villain

LOS ANGELES – Vin Diesel did not come alone to the "Fast X" trailer takeover party at L.A. Live Thursday. He brought family. "Fast & Furious" mainstays Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang were on hand to show off the four-minute trailer for the first time. "Fast X," released May 19, is the tenth film in the super franchise that has made $5 billion in worldwide box office.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy