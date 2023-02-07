Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Harry Styles wins big at the Brit Awards: 'I am very aware of my privilege up here tonight'
LONDON — It was Harry’s night at the Brit Awards. Harry Styles won four prizes, including album of the year, at the U.K.’s leading music awards Saturday, while female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist. Beyoncé added...
Marconews.com
Dave Grohl performs pre-Super Bowl concert: Maybe the rawest unplugged show ever
Dave Grohl had just taken the stage at Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix, an impossibly intimate setting for an invitation-only solo gig by someone known for selling out arenas at the helm of Foo Fighters, his post-Nirvana project that's become one of the most successful rock acts to emerge from the alternative-rock explosion of the '90s. He was in town for an exclusive show in advance of Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Marconews.com
The 20 best Rihanna songs ever, definitively ranked (from 'We Found Love' to 'Umbrella')
What does Rihanna plan on singing at the 2023 Super Bowl?. That's the question with Rihanna set to take the world's biggest stage as the star of Sunday's halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She may not be The Only Pop Star (In the World), but it...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Marconews.com
Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson sit front row at Christian Siriano's rosy runway at NYFW
NEW YORK — Everything’s coming up roses. Alongside the white, pink and red roses lining the Christian Siriano runway Thursday night at Gotham Hall, a notable red(-haired) bloom sprouted up in the front row: Lindsay Lohan. The actress, 36, joined a bouquet of other stars sharing the prime...
Marconews.com
Vanessa Hudgens reveals engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker: See the ring here
Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker!. Hudgens took to Instagram Thursday to reveal that she and the professional baseball player are officially engaged. "YES. We couldn’t be happier," Hudgens wrote, along with two photos: one of Tucker holding her and and other a close-up of her...
Marconews.com
'Next Level Chef's post-Super Bowl showdown: Gordon Ramsay talks pan blazes, cutting down on curses
Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef" is moving up for season 2. The multi-floor reality cooking show's 90-minute season premiere receives a mega-boost following Fox's Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, approximately 10:30 PST/7:30 PST). "It's a big deal," says Ramsay, 56, whose team of up-and-coming chefs battles to stay on the "Next...
Marconews.com
Kimora Lee Simmons cheers on lookalike daughter Aoki walking in Sergio Hudson NYFW show
NEW YORK – Sergio Hudson's runway had onlookers doing a double take. Veteran model, businesswoman and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons snapped photos with her phone and cheered on daughter Aoki Lee Simmons from the front row as her lookalike model offspring strutted down the catwalk Saturday at Hudson's New York Fashion Week show.
Marconews.com
Vin Diesel revs the engines once again in first 'Fast X' trailer
Jason Momoa debuts as the new villain in the first trailer for "Fast X," which features returning stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena.
Marconews.com
Cody Longo, actor from 'Days of Our Lives,' 'CSI' and 'Piranha 3D,' dead at 34
Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on "Days of Our Lives" and "Nashville," has died. He was 34. Longo's representative Alex Gittelson confirmed his death and provided a statement from the actor's wife, Stephanie Clark, with whom he shared two children, on Friday. “Cody was our whole world," Clark said...
Marconews.com
First 'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel rides again in explosive showdown with Jason Momoa's villain
LOS ANGELES – Vin Diesel did not come alone to the "Fast X" trailer takeover party at L.A. Live Thursday. He brought family. "Fast & Furious" mainstays Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang were on hand to show off the four-minute trailer for the first time. "Fast X," released May 19, is the tenth film in the super franchise that has made $5 billion in worldwide box office.
Marconews.com
Sergio Hudson inspired by LA graffiti artist for spring
Sergio Hudson's spring 2023 collection is about bold, bright colors, flirty styles, cut outs and bodycon dresses. (Feb. 11)
Marconews.com
Channing Tatum dances 'Magic Mike 3' to the top of the box office with $8.2M opening
The third installment in the “Magic Mike” series danced its way to the top of the box office charts this weekend with a James Cameron double header, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Titanic” (yes that “Titanic”), looming close behind. “Magic Mike’s...
Comments / 0