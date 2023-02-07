ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Zambia rearrests 8 Croatians after charges dropped

By NOEL SICHALWE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FrtL_0kfHTRl500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7Hl9_0kfHTRl500

Zambian authorities have rearrested eight Croatians Tuesday, preventing them from leaving the country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier.

“I can confirm that they have been rearrested on the instructions of NPA (the National Prosecutions Authority). I am not sure of the charges though,” immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka told The Associated Press.

Zambian officials prevented the eight Croatians — four couples — from boarding a flight to leave the southern African country. On Monday a court dismissed child trafficking charges against them following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The charges alleged that on December 7, last year, the four couples acted together to traffic the children. The young children were from neighboring Congo and the couples said they adopted the children through a lawyer.

The eight include Zoran Subosic, 52, a guitarist in a well-known band Hladno Pivo, or Cold Beer, and Immovic Subosic, 41, an administrator, according to Croatian media. Others include Damir Magic, 44, an electrical technician, Nadic Magic, 45, a technician, Ladislav Persic, 42, a medical doctor, Aleksandra Persic, 43, a hair salon attendant, Noah Kraljevic, 40, a program director and Ivona Kraljevic, 36, a dog handler.

In Croatia, that country’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the four couples were told to leave Zambia within 48 hours.

No statement has been made about who is taking care of the young children who were to be adopted.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison

London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
RadarOnline

Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine

One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
The Independent

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson facing public Parole Board hearing next month

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public parole hearing next month when he makes his latest bid for freedom.The Parole Board has confirmed the latest case review of one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, to decide whether he should remain behind bars, will take place on Monday, March 6 and continue on Wednesday, March 8.An application by Bronson’s lawyers to request the hearing takes place in public was granted last year.Dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders, Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 after the artist Salvador Dali, has been in prison for much of the...
AFP

Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
New York Post

Newborn with umbilical cord still attached pulled alive from Syria earthquake rubble

A newborn with her umbilical cord still attached was miraculously pulled alive from rubble in Syria after a devastating earthquake flattened their home — killing her mom and the rest of her immediate family, a relative said. Extended family members discovered the infant as they trawled through the remnants of the home in the northern Syrian town of Jindayris in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude quake. “We heard a voice while we were digging,” a relative, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my...
New York Post

Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution

A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
CBS News

Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble

A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
RadarOnline

Member Of Vladimir Putin’s Youth Army Bludgeoned His Mother To Death With ‘20 Blows To Head’ Using Knife & Hammer

A Russian teen who was said to be part of Vladimir Putin’s youth army used a knife and hammer to beat his own mother to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.When the body of Yana Parkhomenko, 42, was found, it contained about 20 blows to the head and a stab wound to the neck.Since this incident took place, the 15-year-old boy called Artyom has been recruited by Putin to his 1.25 million-strong “youth army” in the latest act of desperation by the Russian leader, according to Daily Star.Artyom is believed to be a student in the Russian city of Volgograd and the...
The Independent

British prisoner ‘breaks world record’ for longest time in solitary confinement

A British prisoner has broken a “world record” for the longest time spent in solitary confinement.Robert Maudsley is thought to be the longest-serving inmate in Britain, having spent 49 years behind bars.Known within the prison system as “Hannibal the Cannibal”, Maudsley has spent nearly 45 of those years – some 16,000 consecutive days – in solitary confinement, according to the Daily Mirror.Maudsley is now reported to have surpassed the world record for time spent in solitary, spending 23 of every 24 hours in his cell.That unenviable benchmark had previously been set by US prisoner Albert Woodfox, who died last August,...
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
Reuters

Syrian toddler survives quake, but mother and siblings perish

AZAZ, Syria, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive.
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Wagner Troops Allegedly Filmed Beating Their Commander With Shovels

A Ukrainian drone appears to have captured footage of Wagner Group mercenaries savagely beating their wounded commander with what looks like shovels. Footage of the incident near the eastern city of Bakhmut apparently shows the injured officer being dragged away from the battlefield before the three troops dump him near a barn and set about hitting him with the tools. It’s not clear what happened to the commander after the ordeal. A drone unit in Ukraine’s Seneka special platoon captured the bleak footage, which was then shared on social media channels on Monday. Fighting has raged in Bakhmut for weeks, with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin believed to view the besieged city as a personal prize.Read it at The Guardian
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
ABC News

Overturned pickup truck with 14 bodies found in Mexico canal

MEXICO CITY -- Authorities in northern Mexico say they have found the bodies of 14 people in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal. The civil defense office in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon said Wednesday that five Guatemalan identification cards or passports were found on the bodies.
TEXAS STATE
Shine My Crown

Department of Justice Finds Man Who Spit in Disabled Black Woman’s Face Guilty of Hate Crime

A man who spit in the face of a Black woman in Southwest D.C. has been charged and found guilty of a hate crime, according to police. According to evidence obtained by the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was walking her service dog and exiting a ramp near her apartment complex when Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, sped up alongside her, attempting to hit the woman and her dog.
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy