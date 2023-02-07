Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs finish off pair of 10-0 league seasons
Closing in on Valentine’s Day, a jam-packed gymnasium full of Folsom Bulldog fans wanted show their love to their hometown team on Friday night. With the student body wearing pink and love-themed posters on the wall, the Folsom fans cheered their basketball teams to victory, as the varsity girls defeated Oak Ridge, 63-35, and the boys were also winners, 70-51, as both teams completed 10-0 league seasons.
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay edges Folsom in PKs, 3-1
Folsom’s and Granite Bay’s varsity girls’ soccer teams combined to win three games in the Sierra Foothill League, lose 14 and tie three. The Bulldogs simply had trouble scoring all season, scoring in only two of eight league games and finishing with only four goals. Granite Bay is a young team decimated by injury, as an unheard of seven players had season-ending injuries before the season started, leaving coach Mark Broers with a young and inexperienced team.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer storms past West Park, moves into third in FVL
The all-important third-place spot in the Foothill Valley League that serves as the automatic qualifier for the Sac-Joaquin Section girls basketball playoffs was up for grabs Tuesday night, as Placer hosted West Park. The first matchup went down to the wire, with Placer coming out on top with a two-point...
goldcountrymedia.com
Kay Louise Clark McCreary
Kay McCreary, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Kay, or Grandma Kay as some affectionately called her, was born in Shreveport, LA. The family moved soon after she was born to Marshall, TX where she grew up. Among her many talents, she was an accomplished pianist, having started at a young age and studying at The Julliard School in New York, placing in the top 3 at a Van Cliburn piano competition in Texas as well as performing at Carnegie Hall.
goldcountrymedia.com
City Hall Gallery to feature landscape figurative painter, ceramicist
The Auburn City Hall Gallery will feature the work of two new artists on display from Feb. 15 through April 11. Gary Symington, a landscape figurative painter, and Barbara Ann Chestnutt, a ceramicist. An opening reception will be held Friday, Feb. 17, from 5-7 p.m. The City Hall Gallery is...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rotary of Auburn pours fundraising surplus back into community
Auburn was generous this year, and now local non-profits are reaping the benefits, thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Auburn. After raising $30,000 more than they budgeted for during their annual September community BBQ event, club members decided to donate to local non-profit groups so the money could get right to work benefitting the community.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sheriff's monument donation, recreation rental fee increase on Placer Supervisors' agenda
For its first meeting in February, the Placer County Board of Supervisors is slated to review various items Tuesday. Scheduled at 9:35 a.m., the board will consider donating $50,000 to the Placer County Sheriff’s Council, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, for its Fallen Deputy Monument campaign.
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: A noise nuisance generated in Newcastle
A neighbor decided to go “off grid” for his electric power and built/installed solar panels, battery storage building and a backup generator. When I expressed concern about generator noise, he said the generator is just a backup and would only come on in winter when there were cloudy days. This has not been the case at all, as the generator comes on frequently during the night, summer and winter.
Comments / 0