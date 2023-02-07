ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Does Matt Nagy regret how he handled Bears QB Justin Fields?

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjdzR_0kfHRKby00

Former Bears coach Matt Nagy isn’t remembered fondly in Chicago. But he did play a part in drafting quarterback Justin Fields, which has to have fans feeling at least a little appreciative.

Nagy, now the Chiefs quarterbacks coach, finds himself coaching in the Super Bowl one year removed from what was an ugly final season with the Bears.

Excitement was at an all-time high with the drafting of Fields, but Nagy’s handling of the rookie quarterback rubbed fans and analysts the wrong way.

Whether it was Fields not getting a chance to compete for the starting job with veteran Andy Dalton, questionable game plans or failing to adapt his offense to fit Fields strengths, it became a matter of when — not if — Nagy would be fired. Nagy made it to the end of the 2021 season before he was canned, along with general manager Ryan Pace.

Nagy was asked about whether he had any regrets with how he handled Fields last year.

“Everyone said, ‘You’re trying to do the Alex Smith-Patrick Mahomes deal.’ They’re all different,” Nagy told CHGO Sports. “We wanted to make sure we handled Justin — we knew that was our future, and we wanted to handle him and do everything we possibly could to make sure he succeeded — scheme, how we handled practices.”

Nagy admitted it “didn’t go the way we wanted” but he used it as a learning experience.

But with Nagy coaching for his job last season, did he feel a sense of pressure to develop Fields in a short span?

“These guys are so young,” Nagy said. “When they’re thrown into it, everybody thinks it can just happen overnight; they’re going to play like they did in college. That’s not real. When you’re a coach and you go through your offense, your scheme, your players, you want to do everything you possibly can to make sure they succeed.”

Fields’ career got off to an ominous start with his first start against the Browns, where he was sacked nine times (including four times by Myles Garrett). It was a disaster from start to finish, and it’s something Nagy regrets.

“It wasn’t what we wanted for Justin,” Nagy said. “…The last thing you want is to hurt somebody’s confidence, a young quarterback, like we did that game. No one wants that for anybody.”

Flash forward a year, and Fields is coming off a sophomore season where he emerged as one of the NFL’s most electrifying players, despite shortcomings on the roster.

While it was another ugly season — with Fields being sacked 55 times and leading the worst passing offense — it’s hard not to be excited about the future after what Fields showed in Year 2.

It’s safe to say Nagy won’t be receiving a warm reception in Chicago anytime soon. But, if anything, thanks for Fields.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What's next for Commanders QB Carson Wentz?

When the Washington Commanders acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts last March, they had him under contract for three more seasons. Considering how things ended for Wentz in his previous two seasons with different teams [Eagles and Colts], no one expected things to work in Washington, either. While...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors were furious after Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell's opening Super Bowl touchdown was reversed

It seems like a whole lot of bettors took a flier on Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell when making their picks for the opening touchdown of Super Bowl 57. And for good reason. Gainwell got 26 combined carries in playoff wins over the 49ers and Giants, so certainly – bettors assumed – he’d have an opportunity to make an early impact against the Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayvon Thibodeaux offers his Super Bowl LVII prediction ahead of big game

It’s not often that you see current players in the NFL offering in-depth looks at other games taking place in the league, giving detailed breakdowns and analyses. It’s also not often that you see current players in the NFL pick their division rival — a team that beat them in the playoffs — to win the Super Bowl, usually with a good amount of spite weighing on the prediction. Obviously, personalities like Kayvon Thibodeaux don’t come around often. The former Oregon Ducks’ great and current New York Giants’ defender got a jump start on his media career this week, offering up his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy