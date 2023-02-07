ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmartAsset

Retirement Saver's Credit Goes Further in Conversion to Saver's Match

By Ben Geier, CEPF®
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4X8X_0kfHQkOx00

The SECURE 2.0 Act was recently signed into law by President Biden. Coming just a few years after the first SECURE Act, this legislation makes a bevy of changes designed to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement including creating mandatory enrollment for defined contribution plans, allowing for more catch-up contributions and increasing the age for required minimum distributions until 75.

One change that will especially impact lower- and middle-income Americans is the canceling of the "Saver's Credit" into a new program called the "Savers Match."

For more help with saving, consider working with a financial advisor.

How the Saver's Credit Works

The Saver's Credit - originally called the Retirement Savings Contributions Credit - was created by the government in the early 2000s. It is designed to help those with relatively small incomes save for retirement - something that can be difficult when seemingly every bit of your paycheck has to be used for day-to-day life.

The Saver's Credit is worth a percentage of your contributions; that percentage can stand at 10%, 20% or 50% depending on your filing status and adjusted gross income. The maximum value of the credit is $1,000 ($2,000 for couples filing jointly).

Remember that this is a tax credit, not a tax deduction. Rather than subtracting from your taxable income, this money goes directly towards lowering what you owe. Let's say you owe $1,500 in taxes and you have a $1,000 saver's credit; now you owe just $500. That said, the credit is not refundable. If you owe $500 and have a $750 credit, you don't get $250 back; you simply have no tax liability.

The New Saver's Match

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FfKw_0kfHQkOx00

The Saver's Credit will still be around for a few years, but in 2027 it will be replaced by the Saver's Match. This plan still gives money to low- and middle-income people looking to save for retirement, but rather than taking money off of their tax bill, it puts even more money into their retirement plan account.

The matching contribution will equal 50% of the first $2,000 you put into an eligible retirement account - which doesn't include Roth accounts. This money will not count against your annual retirement plan contribution limits. The percentage is not impacted by your filing status or total income. Also changing, this won't be impacted by your total tax liability. If you are eligible for a $1,000 match, you get the whole amount even if you owed less than that on your taxes.

There will be phase-out ranges for the new program. To get the full credit, you must have an annual gross income of less than $20,500 for single savers, $41,000 for married couples filing jointly and $30,750 for head-of-household filers. After your income hits that mark, the maximum match goes down until you reach the top threshold - $35,500 for single filers, $71,000 for joint filers and $53,250 for heads-of-household. If your AG is worth more than that, you aren't eligible for this match. The phaseout ranges will be updated for inflation each year.

The matching contributions won't be subject to any taxes and can't be garnished for things like child support.

The Bottom Line

The Saver's Credit helps low- and middle-income people by giving them a tax credit based on their retirement savings. The SECURE 2.0 Act, though, will get rid of that program in 2027 in favor of a new program called the Saver's Match. This new program will put money directly into the retirement account of these workers, giving them the opportunity to save more money for their later years.

Savings Tips
  • A financial advisor can help you get everything in line for your retirement savings. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
  • Don't forget that your job may also offer an employer match if you have a 401(k). Make sure you're taking advantage of this and not leaving free money on the table.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/tdub303, ©iStock.com/Kunakorn Rassadornyindee

The post Retirement Saver's Credit Goes Further in Conversion to Saver's Match appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Stimulus check: Will you be eligible for a $3,000?

The remaining Americans can receive a $3,000 stimulus check once they meet the eligibility requirements. Here’s what you need to know!. You must be aware that applicants are needed to submit a form in order to receive these stimulus checks. The deadline for submitting it annually is March 31, so you must do so by that day. The Treasury Department does not plan to apply for the benefit from last year at this time.
ALASKA STATE
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy