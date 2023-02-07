Portageville Lady Bulldogs advance to Bootheel Conference Championship with win over Campbell

The Kennett wrestling team came to the Cape Central quad on Tuesday and swept the final three duel meets of the season to set a new school record with 13 duel wins. “Coming into this meet we were three away and we had three duels left,” Kennett head coach Jacob Whittle said,” So I told them if we sweep today we break our school record, and they came out and got it done.”

KENNETT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO