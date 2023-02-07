Read full article on original website
Related
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at 'baby box'
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds. The child is the 24th in the country to be surrendered at one of more than 130 baby boxes and drawers the organization has established across nine states. “This baby is healthy. This baby is beautiful. This baby is perfect,” said Kelsey, who added that officials are now looking to place the child in “a forever home.”
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
harlanenterprise.net
Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation
“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
Kentucky man gets 10 years for armed narcotics trafficking
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
mymoinfo.com
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana
(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
Tens of thousands of the migratory sandhill cranes are expected to pass through Kentucky over the next few weeks. Officials with Fish and Wildlife Resources say the birds have been thriving in recent years, climbing to their highest population ever.
Grocery tax for tobacco tax: new bill would increase price of cigarettes, cigars to allow for tax-free groceries
Lawmakers say increasing the tobacco tax while eliminating the food tax could lead to savings and overall health improvements for all Tennesseans.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Kentucky man handed life in prison for role in multiple fentanyl-related deaths
A Shelbiana man was sentenced to life in federal prison on Tuesday for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that led to the death of an individual.
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Kentucky
Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Kentucky. What did you see?
wymt.com
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
I-70 Isn’t The Most Dangerous Road In Missouri This One Is
Sometimes driving in Missouri isn't for the faint of heart. I'll submit the section of I-435 near our border with Kansas. Lots of traffic, multiple lanes, lots of exits, and everyone seemingly going at least 10 miles over the speed limit. I-435 isn't an easy drive at all. Yet, while it does make some lists as one of Missouri's most dangerous roads. It's not the most dangerous in Missouri.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymix1041.com
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported Saturday night in southeast Missouri
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in southeast Missouri late Saturday night. The US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports that the quake occurred at 11:56 pm, and was located five miles southeast of Marston, near the Mississippi River. The USGS said a quake of 2.5 is the...
