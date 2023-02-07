Read full article on original website
Volvo Says It Won’t Lower Its EV Prices To Follow Tesla
Volvo won’t follow Tesla in cutting the prices of its all-electric vehicles, citing strong demand and a solid backlog of orders on the EV front. The statement belongs to the Swedish company’s CEO, Jim Rowan, who spoke with Reuters, saying that they have no intention to reduce pricing. “We don’t see (price cuts) at this point in time. Demand for our (battery electric vehicles) is the highest we’ve ever seen, the backlog for that as well,” he added.
Tesla Already Halved Its Prices, Can It Do It Again And Go Mainstream?
Tesla has cut its prices in half over the last five years, according to a recent article published by Electrek. Those price cuts are making the most popular US EV maker's models more affordable for the masses, but Tesla's not quite there yet. Perhaps it can reduce those prices by half yet again, and sooner rather than later.
Volvo EX90 Expected To Enter Production In Q4 2023
Volvo's all-electric XC90 successor, the EX90, will go into production in Q4 of this year. The full-sized SUV will be built at Volvo's Charleston, South Carolina plant. Production will also take place in Chengdu, China for Asian and European customers. The EX90 is effectively a more practical version of the...
Prototype BMW iX2 EV Crossover Spied Charging At A Tesla Supercharger
BMW is actively testing its upcoming all-electric iX2 coupe-like crossover, as previously revealed in older spy shots captured by our photographers, but this time around there’s an interesting twist to the story. As you can see in the photo gallery embedded below, our spies captured a resting BMW iX2...
Another Tesla Cybertruck Spotted, And It Looks Different, Smaller?
Yet another Tesla Cybertruck has been seen out in public, and this particular example is generating lots of conversation. This is because each time another Cybertruck is spotted in the wild, Tesla fans, owners, and investors begin sleuthing to find what's new, what's the same, and what has clearly changed.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Ford Teases Front End Of High Performance F-150 Lightning Demonstrator
Ford CEO Jim Farley has tweeted a teaser of his company's upcoming EV performance demonstrator based on the F-150 Lightning. Farley can be seen holding back a cover that exposes the vehicle's front end. Formula 1 driver Daniel Riccardo is also in the image, and we're told he's already seen the whole truck.
California: Plug-In Car Sales Surged To 24% Market Share In Q4 2022
New vehicle sales in California increased during the fourth quarter, although the full year 2022 was slower than 2021 due to a variety of factors (mainly supply chain issues). According to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA)'s data and estimates, some 422,083 new light vehicles were registered in Q4 in California (up 13.6 percent year-over-year), while year-to-date the number is 1.67 million (down 10.2 percent). The good news is that perspectives for 2023 are cautiously positive.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Lucid Offers $7,500 EV Credit On Some Air Versions For A Limited Time
The Lucid Air is an expensive car no matter how you look at it, and there's really no way for the startup automaker to wiggle the numbers to get it to be eligible for the revamped US federal EV tax credit. However, it can offer its own EV credit to attract buyers.
VW Is Considering An Electric Pickup For The US Market
Volkswagen is looking into making an all-electric pickup truck in America, for America, signaling the German brand’s first foray into the segment. Speaking with Autoblog at the Chicago Auto Show, VW officials said they first wanted to complete the lineup of electric vehicles and that the next thing the company has in its sight is a pickup truck, according to Hein Scafer, senior vice president of product marketing and strategy at Volkswagen.
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Exceeded 10 Million In 2022
December brought a massive record of global passenger plug-in electric sales, taking the full year volume beyond 10 million units. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 1,264,645 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in December. That's about 39 percent increase compared to a year ago and a new monthly record (compared to 1.06 million in November).
Ford Sells More Rivian Shares, Stake Plummets To Just 1.15 Percent
According to recent regulatory filings, Ford Motor Company has once again sold shares of its stake in electric automaker Rivian. The most recent transaction brings Ford's stake to just 1.15 percent, down from a 12-percent stake on its original $500 million investment. It's been a wild ride for Rivian's stock...
Rolls-Royce Spectre Goes Through Extreme Hot Weather Testing In South Africa
The two-door all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre is one of the most luxurious EVs out there, featuring about 1,500 pounds of sound deadening for a truly serene, sound-free experience. But even though the order books are open for an eye-watering starting price of around $400,000, it’s not exactly ready for prime time, with some 300,000 miles of testing ahead of it.
Should Electric Scooters Make A Universal Sound To Alert Pedestrians?
It's pretty much agreed upon, that alongside electric cars and an efficient electric-powered mass transportation system, personal electric mobility devices such as e-scooters and e-bikes are paving the way for future mobility. Of course, alongside this would be further enhancing these mobility devices to be inclusive for all people in society.
A New Tesla Model 3 For As Little As $27,000? It's Possible In Oregon
Not long ago, you couldn't get a new Tesla EV for less than about $50,000, all said and done. Now, you can get a brand-new Tesla Model 3 for $43,490, or lease one for $349 per month. Factor in the $7,500 US federal EV tax credit, and you're looking at just $36,000. What if you could take off another $7,500, or more?
Rivian Confirms That Electric Bicycles Are In The Pipeline
In recent years, electric bicycles have seen a massive increase in popularity all across the globe. While folks in Europe and Asia are turning to e-bikes for personal mobility, in the U.S., e-biking is still mostly a for-fun outdoor activity. Nevertheless, electric bicycles present themselves as solid alternatives to taking a car, especially on short trips around town.
