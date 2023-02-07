Read full article on original website
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
WSVN-TV
Miami Seaquarium animals pick Super Bowl winner
MIAMI (WSVN) - Animals at Miami Seaquarium have their own, wild Super Bowl picks. Some tortoises, flamingos and dolphins made their predictions on who the winning team will be. The flamingos and dolphins chose the Philadelphia Eagles, while the tortoises picked the Kansas City Chiefs.’. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp....
Look of the Week: With these big red boots, fashion is entering its silly era
(CNN) — Are you into cosplay? If you’re plugged into luxury fashion’s latest trends, the answer might unwittingly be yes. From Loewe’s Spring-Summer 2023 Minnie Mouse stilettos (which have already received the Kylie Jenner seal of approval) to Balenciaga’s Hummer Derby clown-like loafers, playful footwear appears to be on the rise. This week, another pair of shoes has entered the chat: The Big Red Boot.
DJ Khaled Day: World-famous rapper gets keys to Miami, Miami Beach, announces new projects
DJ Khaled is all about the music, but he’s not only about the music. That’s why the superstar needed a whole day to drop all his news. Here’s Alex Miranda with all the deets about what the rapper and record producer has been up to. Feb. 9,...
The Super Bowl: America’s great unifier
(CNN) — America is a divided nation. I’m not just talking about when it comes to who we choose to represent us in government. I’m talking about the choices we make down to as mundane as where we shop for food. But in this world where residents of the United States can never seem to agree, there is one massive event where Americans of all stripes find common ground.
