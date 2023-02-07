Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Pet Owner Forced to Put Child Lock on Microwave as Cat Keeps Napping Inside
Bentley has crawled inside the microwave ever since his owners left a slice of pizza in there, and the videos have enchanted tens of millions online.
loveyourdog.com
11 Lazy Dog Breeds For A Calm & Quiet Companion
The label “lazy” can mean many things. When an individual dog is called lazy, it could mean that this dog is advancing in years, in ill health, or just remarkably calm. It could even be that he’s a breed that sleeps during the day because he remains vigilantly on guard all night. If you’re in the market for a new best friend, decide why a breed deemed “lazy” appeals to you so you can find a pup likely to be happy and make you happy in your unique situation.
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
msn.com
Woman Uses Straws to Clean Her Oven and the Results Are Amazing
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As much as I love to spend time in the kitchen cooking and baking, cleaning isn’t exactly what I want to call a fun activity to do unless of course I have a great podcast or music playlist and a few good cleaning hacks to make the job easier.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
thehappypuppysite.com
Teacup Chihuahua – Pros and Cons Of Living With The World’s Tiniest Dog
The tiny teacup Chihuahua is a truly small dog. As an adult, could weigh around 5lbs, or even less. Unfortunately, this miniature size causes some serious health issues. These include hydrocephalus, heart disease, and bone fractures, among others. Standard sized Chihuahuas usually have long lifespans, but the health issues in micro Chihuahuas can mean they live much shorter lives.
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
Medical News Today
What does cataract vision look like?
Cataracts cause cloudy areas to appear on the eye’s lens. They can cause blurry and double vision, and a person to see faded colors and halos around lights. Cataracts are a common vision issue in older people — about half of everyone. is living with or had surgery...
psychologytoday.com
Dreams of Departed Loved Ones
The emotion that comes up when seeing departed loved ones in a dream is worth investigating. Their appearance can point you to a character trait you may want to employ in a current waking situation. Reconnecting to a lost loved one in a dream can also preview an impending personal...
Mastering the Art of Dog Training: Teach Your Pup to Sit in 5 Simple Steps
Training your dog is an important aspect of being a responsible pet owner. Not only does it help you bond with your furry friend, but it also ensures that your dog is well-behaved and obedient. One of the most basic commands that every dog should know is "sit." In this article, we'll show you how to train your dog to sit in five simple steps.
animalfair.com
Are you ready for Puppy Love this Valentines Day? Any Pet Parent Knows, Meeting the Pet is a Test!
Looking for puppy love? From finicky felines to darling doggies, pets are not only valued members of the family, but pretty good judges of character. A pet’s approval can make or break your first date! So what can you do to collar the elusive second date?. Before the first...
Puppy Bowl helps pups find their 'furever' homes
For many animal rescue groups and shelters, Super Bowl Sunday is the highlight of their year -- not for football, but for the other big game happening that day: Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl special.
thesprucepets.com
Tear Stains in Dogs
The brown-colored staining under the eyes is one of the more common complaints of dog owners in the veterinary clinic. Tear stains happen when excess tears spill out of the dog's eyes and run down their face and sides of the nose. Though harmless in and of itself, the staining can be unattractive, and many owners wish to eliminate it. In severe cases, it is possible that excessive tearing may lead to skin irritation, infection, and odor in the area. Here's how to prevent and treat tear stains in dogs.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
pupvine.com
French Bulldog Separation Anxiety – 11 Ways To Help Your Dog
Did your dog breeder tell you that French Bulldogs are one of the dog breeds more prone to developing separation anxiety than other breeds?. Why this common behavioral issue is not talked about is a mystery to me. Just like we have the right to know about physical characteristics and...
Three simple tips to build a stronger bond with your dog, according to an expert trainer
Want to deepen your relationship with your dog? This trainer's top tips are just what you need
Try this trainer’s top tip for a chilled out dog - and it’s not more exercise
Exercising smarter not harder is the key to a calm canine, according to an expert trainer
Comments / 0