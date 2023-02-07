ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

loveyourdog.com

11 Lazy Dog Breeds For A Calm & Quiet Companion

The label “lazy” can mean many things. When an individual dog is called lazy, it could mean that this dog is advancing in years, in ill health, or just remarkably calm. It could even be that he’s a breed that sleeps during the day because he remains vigilantly on guard all night. If you’re in the market for a new best friend, decide why a breed deemed “lazy” appeals to you so you can find a pup likely to be happy and make you happy in your unique situation.
msn.com

Woman Uses Straws to Clean Her Oven and the Results Are Amazing

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As much as I love to spend time in the kitchen cooking and baking, cleaning isn’t exactly what I want to call a fun activity to do unless of course I have a great podcast or music playlist and a few good cleaning hacks to make the job easier.
thehappypuppysite.com

Teacup Chihuahua – Pros and Cons Of Living With The World’s Tiniest Dog

The tiny teacup Chihuahua is a truly small dog. As an adult, could weigh around 5lbs, or even less. Unfortunately, this miniature size causes some serious health issues. These include hydrocephalus, heart disease, and bone fractures, among others. Standard sized Chihuahuas usually have long lifespans, but the health issues in micro Chihuahuas can mean they live much shorter lives.
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Medical News Today

What does cataract vision look like?

Cataracts cause cloudy areas to appear on the eye’s lens. They can cause blurry and double vision, and a person to see faded colors and halos around lights. Cataracts are a common vision issue in older people — about half of everyone. is living with or had surgery...
psychologytoday.com

Dreams of Departed Loved Ones

The emotion that comes up when seeing departed loved ones in a dream is worth investigating. Their appearance can point you to a character trait you may want to employ in a current waking situation. Reconnecting to a lost loved one in a dream can also preview an impending personal...
Jason Griffith

Mastering the Art of Dog Training: Teach Your Pup to Sit in 5 Simple Steps

Training your dog is an important aspect of being a responsible pet owner. Not only does it help you bond with your furry friend, but it also ensures that your dog is well-behaved and obedient. One of the most basic commands that every dog should know is "sit." In this article, we'll show you how to train your dog to sit in five simple steps.
CNN

Puppy Bowl helps pups find their 'furever' homes

For many animal rescue groups and shelters, Super Bowl Sunday is the highlight of their year -- not for football, but for the other big game happening that day: Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl special.
thesprucepets.com

Tear Stains in Dogs

The brown-colored staining under the eyes is one of the more common complaints of dog owners in the veterinary clinic. Tear stains happen when excess tears spill out of the dog's eyes and run down their face and sides of the nose. Though harmless in and of itself, the staining can be unattractive, and many owners wish to eliminate it. In severe cases, it is possible that excessive tearing may lead to skin irritation, infection, and odor in the area. Here's how to prevent and treat tear stains in dogs.
pupvine.com

French Bulldog Separation Anxiety – 11 Ways To Help Your Dog

Did your dog breeder tell you that French Bulldogs are one of the dog breeds more prone to developing separation anxiety than other breeds?. Why this common behavioral issue is not talked about is a mystery to me. Just like we have the right to know about physical characteristics and...

