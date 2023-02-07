Read full article on original website
Related
No disciplinary action for officers who allowed serial rapist David Carrick to remain in force
Officers who allowed serial rapist David Carrick to remain in the Metropolitan Police face no prospect of disciplinary action, after the force decided not to refer them to a watchdog.The Independent understands that Scotland Yard flagged missed opportunities to throw Carrick out in 2019 and 2021 to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but did not identify the officers involved, meaning a misconduct investigation could not be launched.Senior officers blame the processes in place when the Metropolitan Police was told of a domestic assault where Carrick grabbed his partner by the neck, and a later rape accusation, rather...
Serial rapist served as officer for 20 years as Met Police failed to spot ‘escalating pattern’ of abuse
Police failed to identify an “escalating pattern” of abuse towards women by serial rapist David Carrick, leaving him free to target more victims for two decades.The former Metropolitan Police firearms officer was allowed to remain in the force despite police recording nine incidents, including rape and violent assault, because he was never prosecuted.Carrick, now 48, started his campaign of abuse before joining up, with the Metropolitan Police investigating him in 2000 for allegedly harassing and burgling a former partner after refusing to accept the end of the relationship.No charges were brought and when he was vetted as part of...
David Carrick’s rape victims consider legal action against Met Police
Victims of serial rapist David Carrick are considering legal action against the Metropolitan Police, saying they hold the force responsible for failing to stop two decades of horrific abuse.The former armed officer was given 36 life sentences with a minimum term of over 30 years after admitting 49 offences against 12 women.All Carrick’s crimes - dating back to 2003 - took place during his service in the Met, which repeatedly decided that there was “no case to answer” and kept him in post after receiving reports of domestic abuse.Legal group the Centre for Women’s Justice said it was speaking...
BBC
Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'
Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said. Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including counselling notes. The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs. Ms Hanna,...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
Man admitted to police officer that he killed Bennylyn Burke, trial told
A man confessed to a police officer searching for a missing woman and her child that he killed the 25-year-old, a court has heard.Andrew Innes was accused at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday of murdering Bennylyn Burke and Jellica Burke, two, at a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, between February 20 and March 5 2021.The court heard Pc Gavin Burns was sent to the house after the pair had been reported missing and Innes, 52, told him: “I killed her (Bennylyn). She’s under the floor. We got into a fight and I killed her.”The trial was told Innes...
Police ‘will not tolerate’ people breaking into houses to find missing mother
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have warned they “will not tolerate” people committing criminal offences by breaking into empty or derelict riverside properties to try to find the missing mother-of-two.Ms Bulley, 45, went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In a press conference on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary warned members of the public not to “take the law into their own hands” and not to direct online abuse at people connected to the investigation.Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local...
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
Whistleblowers claim children ‘seriously harmed’ at scandal-hit mental health hospitals
Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...
BBC
Dogs: Caerphilly police seize 13 suspected banned animals
Multiple suspected illegal dogs have been seized by police in one county in five weeks. In an email to Caerphilly councillors, Gwent Police said 13 dogs had been seized since the start of the year. These included a dog and six puppies believed to be pit bulls, one of four...
People born of rape now recognised in Victims’ Code in England and Wales
Woman conceived through rape campaigned for law change after facing difficulties pursuing justice against her birth father
Specialist diving teams prepare to join police for second day of searching for Nicola Bulley
Peter Faulding, founder of the Specialist Group International search and rescue organisation said rescue efforts would continue on Tuesday after his team failed to locate Nicola Bulley on Monday.
Broken CCTV camera ‘would have seen everything’ in Nicola Bulley disappearance
The only broken CCTV camera in the area where Nicola Bulley disappeared “is the one that would have seen everything”, a friend of the missing dog walker has said.The 45-year-old vanished last Friday while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school nearby.A week into the intensive search for Ms Bulley, Lancashire Police said that they were working on the theory that Ms Bulley had fallen into the river, and the force has consistenly stated that there are no signs of any third-party involvement in her disappearance.The case has...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
Epsom College deaths being treated as homicide investigation, say police
Detectives recover firearm and are said to suspect husband killed headteacher Emma Pattison and their daughter
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Policeman took and shared photos of injured man
A Memphis policeman took photos of Tyre Nichols, while he sat bashed, bleeding and in need of medical help, newly released documents reveal. Mr Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop in the Tennessee city last month. Officer Demetrius Haley took two photos...
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
Metropolitan Police officer denies rape and assaults
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied rape and three assaults.Pc Jorden Brown, who is attached to the Central East Command Unit, was charged with rape and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to one female victim.According to the charges, the first assault took place in November 2018, the second in August 2019 and the third in October 2019.Brown, of Orchard Road, Dagenham, east London, is said to have committed the rape on February 16 2019.The 40-year-old appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday wearing a black jumper and black trousers and spoke only to confirm his name and address.Kiera Oluwunmi, defending, indicated not guilty pleas to all counts on his behalf.District Judge Paul Donegan sent the case to the crown court.Brown was granted conditional bail ahead of appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 9.The offences are alleged to have happened while he was off duty.Brown was charged by post on January 6 after the offences were reported to police in October 2019, according to Scotland Yard.He has been suspended from duty.
BBC
Bridgend land owner wins knotweed appeal court pay-out
A land owner has won a legal fight after complaining about Japanese knotweed encroaching from council land. Appeal court judges ruled Marc Davies was entitled to £4,900 in damages as his site in Bridgend had been blighted. He had taken action with Bridgend council, which owns a nearby lane,...
