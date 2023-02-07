Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Dallas Stars Fan Runs His Mouth And Gets Clocked
The Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night, but the bigger beat down occurred in the stands. A Dallas Stars found out what happens, when you talk trash to the wrong person. Fights can be a common occurrence among fans as people get loaded up on booze and decide to flex beer muscles.
markerzone.com
RANGERS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
Today's trade between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues has required the former to make an additional move to open up a spot on their 23-man roster. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed defenceman Libor Hajek on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE TAKES ON BRADY TKACHUK IN SPIRITED TILT (VIDEO)
It was an all-Canadian battle in the nation's capital on Saturday afternoon as the Ottawa Senators took on the Edmonton Oilers. Just over the mid-way point of the second period, Oilers forward Evander Kane and Senators captain Brady Tkachuk dropped the mitts in what turned out to be a pretty spirited bout.
markerzone.com
SIDNEY CROSBY HANDED GAME MISCONDUCT AFTER VOICING DISPLEASURE WITH OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Saturday night's contest against Los Angeles was a brutal one for the Pittsburgh Penguins, which ended in a 6-0 victory for the Kings on a night where they celebrated their former captain, Dustin Brown. In the third period, frustrations boiled over. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was cross-checked by Kings defenceman...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE PLACE TEN-YEAR VETERAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have placed veteran forward Brad Hunt on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Hunt, 34, signed a two-year contract worth $1.525 million ($762,500 AAV) with the Avalanche last summer after spending the 2021-22 season with the...
houseofhockey.net
Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight
The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella Letter, Hayes Rumors & More
The Philadelphia Flyers lost their first game out of the All-Star Break but followed it up with an exhilarating shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 9. As they approach the 2023 Trade Deadline, however, the focus will not be on the ice. A letter from head coach John Tortorella has caused a stir in the City of Brotherly Love. Trade rumors, tension in the power structure of the front office, and seemingly endless discussions about a rebuild have stolen the spotlight.
hawksinsider.com
The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''
Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
markerzone.com
TARASENKO ON HIS TRADE TO NEW YORK: ''THERE WAS NO CHANCE OF STAYING IN ST. LOUIS''
Following his first morning skate as a New York Ranger, Vladimir Tarasenko met with the media and reflected on the move from St. Louis. He said that there was no chance for him to remain with the Blues because he wasn't offered a new contract. "There was no chance of...
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINKED TO PAIR OF TOP AVAILABLE FORWARDS
This year's trade deadline in the National Hockey League is shaping up to be one of the biggest in terms of quality players potentially being moved. Since last Monday, two huge trades have gone down as Bo Horvat was dealt to the New York Islanders and Vladimir Tarasenko has been moved to the New York Rangers.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS REPORTEDLY SEEKING BIG RETURN FOR DEFENCEMAN JAKE MCCABE
The National Hockey League's trade deadline is less than three weeks away and one of the teams to keep an eye on is the Chicago Blackhawks. Along with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, the Blackhawks have several others that will garner interest over the next few weeks. One of those...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
markerzone.com
THREE TEAMS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN RED WINGS FORWARD TYLER BERTUZZI
As the weeks wind down leading up to the NHL's trade deadline, the rumour mill is going to be very active and among the names that you'll hear about more as we inch closer to March 3rd is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi. According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, the...
markerzone.com
TRIO OF TEAMS LINKED TO DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JOHN KLINGBERG
The Pacific Division basement dwellers, Anaheim, are expected to be active in the weeks leading up to the National Hockey League's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Among the names that could be moved are defenceman John Klingberg, who is a pending unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Ducks last summer.
theScore
Blues GM Armstrong: Tarasenko trade marks end of era for Stanley Cup team
With the St. Louis Blues mired in a stagnant 2022-23 season, the team continued closing the door on its 2019 Stanley Cup-winning core with Thursday's trade sending veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers. "We had a good season last year, we were trying to wring out another...
markerzone.com
FORMER FOURTH OVERALL PICK EXPECTED TO BE PLACED ON WAIVERS SOON
The Edmonton Oilers are facing a cap crunch as forward Kailer Yamamoto is nearing a return from injury. There was a possiblilty that Yamamoto would return Sunday afternoon against the Montreal Canadiens, but Sportsnet's Mark Spector says that's not likely. According to Mark Spector, to make room on the active...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL 1ST ROUNDER ANDREJ MESZAROS ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT
After 16 years of playing professional hockey, Andrej Meszaros has announced he's hanging up his skates. Meszaros announced his retirement in a post on his Instagram account. "Thank you to everyone who was part of my hockey career. It was a privilege to play in the NHL. Thank you to each organization I played for. @senators @tblightning @philadelphiaflyers @nhlbruins @buffalosabres @hc_sibir @hcslovan @dukla.trencin @hk95povazskabystrica @hockeyslovakia.
markerzone.com
NASHVILLE PREDATORS FIRST-ROUNDER SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY FOR ASSAULTING A FAN
Nashville Predators 2021 1st round pick and Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L'Heureux has been suspended indefinitely by the QMJHL over an incident involving a fan. As L'Heureux stepped off the ice, he shared words with some fans near the tunnel and jabbed one or two of them with his stick.
markerzone.com
HYMAN SAYS HE ALMOST STOPPED PLAYING AFTER COLLISION THAT GOT FORSBERG STRETCHERED OFF ICE (VIDEO)
While there's been no official update at the time this was written, Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg will need every good luck charm he can find to avoid a long-term injury. He was stretchered off the ice after a collision with Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman Saturday afternoon. The collision certainly wasn't a hard one, and Hyman could do nothing to avoid it, getting pushed in by Sens defenseman Travis Hamonic . The push caused him to pin Forsberg against the post and go backward, bending his leg awkwardly in the process. Hyman commented on the incident following the game.
markerzone.com
FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK PLACED ON WAIVERS BY PHILADELPHIA
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Bellows, 24, is now on waivers for the third time this season. In October, he was claimed by the...
