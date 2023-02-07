ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Dallas Stars Fan Runs His Mouth And Gets Clocked

The Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night, but the bigger beat down occurred in the stands. A Dallas Stars found out what happens, when you talk trash to the wrong person. Fights can be a common occurrence among fans as people get loaded up on booze and decide to flex beer muscles.
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

RANGERS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS

Today's trade between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues has required the former to make an additional move to open up a spot on their 23-man roster. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed defenceman Libor Hajek on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

EVANDER KANE TAKES ON BRADY TKACHUK IN SPIRITED TILT (VIDEO)

It was an all-Canadian battle in the nation's capital on Saturday afternoon as the Ottawa Senators took on the Edmonton Oilers. Just over the mid-way point of the second period, Oilers forward Evander Kane and Senators captain Brady Tkachuk dropped the mitts in what turned out to be a pretty spirited bout.
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE PLACE TEN-YEAR VETERAN ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have placed veteran forward Brad Hunt on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Hunt, 34, signed a two-year contract worth $1.525 million ($762,500 AAV) with the Avalanche last summer after spending the 2021-22 season with the...
DENVER, CO
houseofhockey.net

Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight

The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella Letter, Hayes Rumors & More

The Philadelphia Flyers lost their first game out of the All-Star Break but followed it up with an exhilarating shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 9. As they approach the 2023 Trade Deadline, however, the focus will not be on the ice. A letter from head coach John Tortorella has caused a stir in the City of Brotherly Love. Trade rumors, tension in the power structure of the front office, and seemingly endless discussions about a rebuild have stolen the spotlight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hawksinsider.com

The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''

Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINKED TO PAIR OF TOP AVAILABLE FORWARDS

This year's trade deadline in the National Hockey League is shaping up to be one of the biggest in terms of quality players potentially being moved. Since last Monday, two huge trades have gone down as Bo Horvat was dealt to the New York Islanders and Vladimir Tarasenko has been moved to the New York Rangers.
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS REPORTEDLY SEEKING BIG RETURN FOR DEFENCEMAN JAKE MCCABE

The National Hockey League's trade deadline is less than three weeks away and one of the teams to keep an eye on is the Chicago Blackhawks. Along with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, the Blackhawks have several others that will garner interest over the next few weeks. One of those...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER

Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
markerzone.com

TRIO OF TEAMS LINKED TO DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JOHN KLINGBERG

The Pacific Division basement dwellers, Anaheim, are expected to be active in the weeks leading up to the National Hockey League's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Among the names that could be moved are defenceman John Klingberg, who is a pending unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Ducks last summer.
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

FORMER FOURTH OVERALL PICK EXPECTED TO BE PLACED ON WAIVERS SOON

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a cap crunch as forward Kailer Yamamoto is nearing a return from injury. There was a possiblilty that Yamamoto would return Sunday afternoon against the Montreal Canadiens, but Sportsnet's Mark Spector says that's not likely. According to Mark Spector, to make room on the active...
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL 1ST ROUNDER ANDREJ MESZAROS ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT

After 16 years of playing professional hockey, Andrej Meszaros has announced he's hanging up his skates. Meszaros announced his retirement in a post on his Instagram account. "Thank you to everyone who was part of my hockey career. It was a privilege to play in the NHL. Thank you to each organization I played for. @senators @tblightning @philadelphiaflyers @nhlbruins @buffalosabres @hc_sibir @hcslovan @dukla.trencin @hk95povazskabystrica @hockeyslovakia.
markerzone.com

HYMAN SAYS HE ALMOST STOPPED PLAYING AFTER COLLISION THAT GOT FORSBERG STRETCHERED OFF ICE (VIDEO)

While there's been no official update at the time this was written, Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg will need every good luck charm he can find to avoid a long-term injury. He was stretchered off the ice after a collision with Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman Saturday afternoon. The collision certainly wasn't a hard one, and Hyman could do nothing to avoid it, getting pushed in by Sens defenseman Travis Hamonic . The push caused him to pin Forsberg against the post and go backward, bending his leg awkwardly in the process. Hyman commented on the incident following the game.
markerzone.com

FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK PLACED ON WAIVERS BY PHILADELPHIA

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Bellows, 24, is now on waivers for the third time this season. In October, he was claimed by the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy