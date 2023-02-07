While there's been no official update at the time this was written, Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg will need every good luck charm he can find to avoid a long-term injury. He was stretchered off the ice after a collision with Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman Saturday afternoon. The collision certainly wasn't a hard one, and Hyman could do nothing to avoid it, getting pushed in by Sens defenseman Travis Hamonic . The push caused him to pin Forsberg against the post and go backward, bending his leg awkwardly in the process. Hyman commented on the incident following the game.

16 HOURS AGO