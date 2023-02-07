Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
This Bucks-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose To Milwaukee
As the NBA’s deadline approaches, whispers are growing louder. The rumor mill is churning in overtime at the moment. The whole NBA-watching world has got their eyes on the stars. Everyone wants to know the biggest deals to go down on February 9th. At the same time, every deal...
This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jaden McDaniels To Cleveland
An NBA roster is like a puzzle. All of the pieces need to fit. Some teams have nearly got the entire picture. You can look at their roster and identify that one player type they need in order to be a complete group. If that player is a superstar, we’ve...
Portland Trail Blazers fix major weakness in NBA trade deadline deal for 2-time All-NBA player
A couple of hours before the 3 PM ET NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers addressed one of their
Mavs Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
The next time you say a hypothetical NBA trade is unrealistic, stop yourself. Ask yourself if that’s really true. If the trade is blatantly uneven, you may have a point. On the other hand, if the value is roughly fair, don’t rule it out. Anything can happen in the National Basketball Association.
Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation
One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton... The post Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Blazers GM Joe Cronin addresses lackluster trade deadline, Payton II trade
The Blazers only made minor trades at the deadline. None were expected to make national headlines, but that changed on Friday.
Knicks Land Nets’ Mikal Bridges In Bold Trade Scenario
The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone. This year’s deadline was especially chaotic. We saw a number of moves that will radically alter the landscape of the NBA. Now, NBA fans are left to assess everything that happened. They’re also looking at everything that didn’t happen.
NBA Scout Sees Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic Duo Thriving
Kyrie Irving made his much-anticipated debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers. He made an excellent first impression, helping lead the team to an impressive 110-104 victory on the road. Irving scored a game-high tying 24 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-8 from...
Warriors, Trail Blazers Make Intriguing Gary Payton II Trade
The Golden State Warriors came into NBA deadline day with a few things on their to-do list. Potentially the top of it was to clear some players off of the roster so that they could lower their tax bill. They looked to accomplish that in a three-team deal that also included the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.
Grizzlies Prepared Big Offer To Nets For Kevin Durant
The biggest news to come from the NBA trade deadline was the Brooklyn Nets retooling their roster. They ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend and on the night before the deadline traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. It sent shockwaves through the league...
Bulls Haven’t Made Zach LaVine Off Limits In Trade Talks
The Chicago Bulls have been hanging around the part of the standings that will put them in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. With a record of 26-28, the Bulls can go either way when it comes to the NBA Trade Deadline. There are a few teams around...
Lakers Acquire Mo Bamba From Magic In Trade
General manager Rob Pelinka needed to get to work upgrading the roster of the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They have been one of the most active teams making deals, as their fourth one in the last was completed Thursday afternoon. The Lakers have agreed to...
Paul George Recruiting Russell Westbrook To Clippers
In a shocking turn of events, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to find a deal involving veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. After saying for weeks they weren’t pursuing a deal and didn’t want to dip into their remaining assets of first-round picks, things came to a head on Wednesday night. Soon he could be an NBA free agent.
Mavs Land Pacers’ Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario
If you’re an NBA fan, you surely had deals you wanted to see on this year’s deadline. Some of them probably happened – or at least, versions of them. On the other hand, some probably didn’t. There were plenty of rumours that never came to fruition during this year’s deadline.
Detroit Pistons Have High Asking Price For Veterans
A lot of people are expecting the Detroit Pistons to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline this afternoon. They are your prototypical seller as they are near the bottom of the standings with an eye toward the future and multiple veterans on the roster. Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel...
Did Oregon State loss crush USC’s NCAA Tournament dreams?
If the Trojans continue to drop games against teams below them in the Pac-12 standings, they won't qualify for March Madness
Warriors Moving Toward Trade With Pistons For Saddiq Bey
The Golden State Warriors are the defending NBA champions but certainly haven’t looked like it this season. They have struggled to find consistency on the court, navigating two injuries to Stephen Curry while attempting to contend and develop at the same time. Relying on the younger players to step...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0