Larry Brown Sports

Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation

One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton... The post Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Scout Sees Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic Duo Thriving

Kyrie Irving made his much-anticipated debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers. He made an excellent first impression, helping lead the team to an impressive 110-104 victory on the road. Irving scored a game-high tying 24 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-8 from...
NBA Analysis Network

Paul George Recruiting Russell Westbrook To Clippers

In a shocking turn of events, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to find a deal involving veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. After saying for weeks they weren’t pursuing a deal and didn’t want to dip into their remaining assets of first-round picks, things came to a head on Wednesday night. Soon he could be an NBA free agent.
NBA Analysis Network

