The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Ready for Avalanche Rematch
It’s been nearly eight months since the Colorado Avalanche’s Artturi Lehkonen scored the goal that pulled the plug on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s chance to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. Since then, the team and their fans have waited for the rematch. The teams play twice in February; the first is a home game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Amalie Arena and then they play again the following week in Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames could be the leading contenders to acquire Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t likely to trade for a goaltender, but there is a list of names that they may zero in on over the next couple of weeks. The St. Louis Blues could surprise people and retain Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly, while the New York Rangers are still surprisingly being talked about as serious suitors for Timo Meier.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Blackhawks Have Deal in Pocket for Patrick Kane [Report]
According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, he believes the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks have the pieces worked out and a trade in the chamber that would see the Oilers land Patrick Kane in a blockbuster deal. Spector writes in a recent column, “I believe neither Erik Karlsson nor Jakob Chychrun are possibilities in Edmonton.” He adds, “A home run, on this roster at this moment, is a Top 6 forward. And at the top of that list is Patrick Kane.”
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Rangers’ Trade for Tarasenko & Mikkola
Our second major trade of the 2022-23 season went down earlier this afternoon. After the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks a week ago, their division rivals — the New York Rangers — responded by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Targets in Potential Demko Trade with Penguins
The Vancouver Canucks are retooling their roster. The organization started by trading captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders last week. Additionally, the Canucks made a majority of their roster available outside of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Andrei Kuzmenko. Netminder Thatcher Demko was a part of the untouchable group earlier in the season, but over the past few weeks, the club has received calls from multiple teams interested in trading for him.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Directions Filip Zadina’s Future Could Go
Having just played nine games in the 2022-23 season before suffering a lower-body injury, Filip Zadina is finally ready to return to the ice. The Red Wings announced just this past week that he was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins for a conditioning stint before rejoining the team. Now...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Q&A: Effects of Kane & Toews Staying or Leaving
Just like the rest of the league, the Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of February hockey and trade deadline frenzy. A few big transactions have already been made, and many more will filter in as the month moves along and the Mar. 3 trade deadline approaches. For some, this...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Senators’ 6-3 Loss To Oilers
The Ottawa Senators produced a spirited performance but were defeated 6-3 by the Edmonton Oilers in their first game since the NHL All-Star Break. Connor McDavid played a predictably decisive role in the outcome, chipping in with a goal and two assists for the away team. While the Senators didn’t...
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Most Likely to be Moved at the Traded Deadline
The Montreal Canadiens are headed into this year’s trade deadline as sure-fire sellers, with a bevy of possible players they could move. They also have injury issues and tradable players that are not producing. However, trade rumours have been running rampant all season — it’s almost crunch time, and the Habs need to make moves if they want to acquire that first-overall pick or the young goalie they have hinted about wanting. Here is a list of three Canadiens that could be on the move for Montreal general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to get what he wants.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Strongly Considering Waiving Jesse Puljujarvi
Dating back to the offseason, it has felt like only a matter of time before the Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi parted ways. The 24-year-old Finnish winger has just never seemed to work out the way he, nor the organization and its fanbase had hoped, regardless of which side certain individuals may blame.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Klingberg, Andersson, Markstrom & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg has been linked as a potential trade target for general manager Brad Treliving. Speaking of defenseman, Rasmus Andersson had a scare a few days ago, as he was hit by a vehicle while on a scooter and has missed each of the past two games as a result. In other news, Daily Faceoff’s Mike McKenna did a deep dive to break down Jacob Markstrom’s struggles this season. Last but not least, 21-year-old Jakob Pelletier is finally starting to get chances in the lineup, and is hoping to make the most of it.
The Hockey Writers
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
The Hockey Writers
How Will the Tarasenko Trade Impact the Eastern Conference?
The New York Rangers made a blockbuster trade, acquiring St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola for forward Sammy Blais, defensive prospect Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick. This trade is a game-changer for not only the Rangers but also for...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets Improvements to Make in Game 2 vs. Maple Leafs
It’s a back-to-back between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Game 1 was a close one on Feb. 10. The game sat at a 1-0 score for the majority after the Maple Leafs got ahead early in the first period. Columbus stopped the bleeding until things fell apart when they allowed two quick goals in the middle of the final stanza.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Dustin Brown Deserving of Jersey Retirement and Statue
The Los Angeles Kings had three first-round picks in the 2003 Entry Draft. This first round is famous for producing some of the best players of this era in the NHL. Unfortunately for the Kings, only one of the three became a successful part of their franchise. However, that player became the all-time leader in games played, became the captain, and the first player in franchise history to lift the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Kings will honor Dustin Brown by retiring No. 23 and giving him a statue in Star Plaza.
The Hockey Writers
5 Biggest Trades in Maple Leafs History
Throughout the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 105-year history, they have made a lot of transactions, good and bad; some have made the fans happy, while others did not. Either way, trades are some of the most exciting things that happen in a season. Here’s a look back at some of...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Goalie Montembeault May Just Be Late-Bloomer
Let’s make one thing clear: No one should expect Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault to turn into Dominik Hasek. It’s doubtful any do, but there are at least a few worthwhile similarities between the two worth mentioning, in light of Montembeault’s rapid ascent into the hearts of Habs fans.
