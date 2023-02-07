Read full article on original website
Breaking: Blazers Have Made Decision On Damian Lillard
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have already been dealt ahead of this Thursday's trade deadline. Damian Lillard, meanwhile, will be staying put. NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting that teams inquiring about Lillard are "being told unequivocally" by the Trail Blazers that he is not ...
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations
Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
5x NBA All-Star Reportedly Being Waived
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets are waiving John Wall (after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers).
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Draymond Green Says The Phoenix Suns With Kevin Durant Are The Favorites In The Western Conference
Green may sound supremely confident, but there's no denying that Golden State has had a wobbly season so far.
Portland Trail Blazers fix major weakness in NBA trade deadline deal for 2-time All-NBA player
A couple of hours before the 3 PM ET NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers addressed one of their
NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After He Welcomed D'Angelo Russell And Then Got Traded By The Lakers
NBA fans were quick to flame Patrick Beverley after he welcomed D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers only to be traded before the deadline.
Los Angeles Clippers Reportedly Not Sold On Russell Westbrook's Fit With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
The LA Clippers may be out of the Russell Westbrook sweepstakes.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
2022-23 Phoenix Suns vs. 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Full Comparison
Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are huge winners for the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Now it's time to compare them and see which team is better: Phoenix Suns with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton or Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix
The NBA world was turned on its head early Thursday morning (or late Wednesday night out West) when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns. And at least one of his former teammates is interested in a reunion, provided he can secure a buyout from his current team. On Thursday, veteran guard Reggie Jackson Read more... The post Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knicks, Blazers, Sixers, Hornets officially complete four-team trade
The Knicks, Trail Blazers, Sixers, and Hornets have folded two separate trade agreements into a single four-team trade, with press releases from New York and Portland confirming that the deal is official. The trade combines the Knicks’ acquisition of Josh Hart from Portland with the three-team trade agreement that sends...
Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star
Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina blasts ‘vampire’ report
Russell Westbrook has faced a new wave of criticism after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal, and his wife is once again fed up with the negativity. Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, took to social media on Thursday to blast some of the reports that have surfaced since... The post Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina blasts ‘vampire’ report appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make A Trade Involving 5 Draft Picks
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-team deal.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Discussing A Trade For A Former 1st-Round Pick
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the Golden State Warriors are discussing a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
