Portland, OR

The Spun

Breaking: Blazers Have Made Decision On Damian Lillard

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have already been dealt ahead of this Thursday's trade deadline. Damian Lillard, meanwhile, will be staying put.  NBA insider Chris Haynes is reporting that teams inquiring about Lillard are "being told unequivocally" by the Trail Blazers that he is not ...
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations

Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix

The NBA world was turned on its head early Thursday morning (or late Wednesday night out West) when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns. And at least one of his former teammates is interested in a reunion, provided he can secure a buyout from his current team. On Thursday, veteran guard Reggie Jackson Read more... The post Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina blasts ‘vampire’ report

Russell Westbrook has faced a new wave of criticism after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal, and his wife is once again fed up with the negativity. Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, took to social media on Thursday to blast some of the reports that have surfaced since... The post Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina blasts ‘vampire’ report appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
