13 WHAM
Mask requirements in health care settings to expire, not renewed by NYS health department
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. Back in September the CDC loosened it's mask requirements but New York continued...
13 WHAM
DEC searching for 'aggressive' coyote that bit student at NY's Marist College
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in the Hudson Valley region of New York are searching for an aggressive and possibly rabid coyote that bit a college student earlier in the week. An email went out to students at Marist College in Poughkeepsie alerting them that a student was bitten...
13 WHAM
Rochester-area medical facilities to continue mandating masks despite state mandate ending
Rochester, N.Y. While New York state's mask mandate for health care facilities will expire Sunday, health leaders in the Rochester area say they're keeping their mandate in place for now. With hospitals and emergency departments still at or near full capacity, health leaders at the Rochester region's two largest health...
13 WHAM
Pittsford schools to evaluate select books amid concerns
Pittsford, N.Y. — Concerns raised during a school board meeting have prompted an investigation into reading material in the Pittsford Central School District. A speaker read several passages aloud during Tuesday's meeting from books that she said contained sexually explicit depictions and were available in multiple Pittsford schools. She...
13 WHAM
Body found on Dunbar Road in Parma
Parma, N.Y. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Saturday evening. Deputies say the body was discovered at a location on Dunbar Road, after receiving a report around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say the cause of death is unknown at this time, but there is...
13 WHAM
Sunny skies continue, warm air moves in
Sunday February 12, 2023 — The story so far in 2023 has been the mild air, and that continued Sunday after a relatively chilly Saturday. Highs across Western New York and the Finger Lakes once again peaked in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas even reach the lower 50s under mainly blue skies.
