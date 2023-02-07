ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

13 WHAM

Pittsford schools to evaluate select books amid concerns

Pittsford, N.Y. — Concerns raised during a school board meeting have prompted an investigation into reading material in the Pittsford Central School District. A speaker read several passages aloud during Tuesday's meeting from books that she said contained sexually explicit depictions and were available in multiple Pittsford schools. She...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

Body found on Dunbar Road in Parma

Parma, N.Y. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Saturday evening. Deputies say the body was discovered at a location on Dunbar Road, after receiving a report around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say the cause of death is unknown at this time, but there is...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Sunny skies continue, warm air moves in

Sunday February 12, 2023 — The story so far in 2023 has been the mild air, and that continued Sunday after a relatively chilly Saturday. Highs across Western New York and the Finger Lakes once again peaked in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas even reach the lower 50s under mainly blue skies.
ROCHESTER, NY

