The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges. It all started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community. Deputies found one suspect, 33-year-old Jeremy Motley, who was arrested after a chase. Earlier, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department saw the other three suspects trying to rob a gas station. They got into a car and took off leading police on a chase to the Tennessee state line before officers had to back off. Police later discovered the two incidents were related. Information from tips led officers to a Williamsburg motel where they found the remaining suspects, 33-year-old Rocky Brady, 34-year-old Kristan Starliper and 36-year-old Brittney Fraley, and took them into custody. Police are still investigating the case.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO