douglasnow.com
Georgia prison warden arrested on RICO charges
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO Act), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.
Convicted murderer Wallace Lee petitions for new trial, judge to hear motion beginning March 1
For almost six years, Wallace Lee has been in prison serving a life sentence for the double murder of 33-year-old Meghan Bowen and 39-year-old James Harden. Next month, Lee will return to the Superior Court of Coffee County for a judge to hear his motion for a new trial. Evidence...
Alleged domestic dispute leads to terroristic and acts charges
A 36-year-old woman from Folkston was recently arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another woman, according to a Douglas Police Department incident report. The suspect, Kendra Jones, has since been released on an out-of-county bond. An officer reported that on February 5, he responded to a residence on West Cherry...
Allegations of a pecan theft result in meth arrest
An alleged pecan theft resulted in a felony charge for a 54-year-old Broxton man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine when questioned by officers. According to a copy of a Broxton Police Department incident report, on January 23, an officer was dispatched to a residence...
Alleged impaired driver hits, totals Douglas Police Department patrol car
A 32-year-old Douglas man is now in jail after he reportedly struck the front of a Douglas Police Department patrol vehicle while allegedly intoxicated at 6:40 a.m. on Monday morning. According to the report, both the victim, a female police officer, and the driver, Miguel Rivera, received "suspected or minor visible injuries" from the crash.
