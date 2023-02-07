Read full article on original website
North Face Parent VF Corp Mulls Asset Sales, Sharper Focus as Vans Slumps
Innovation and a better shopping experience are on the agenda for the Vans brand. These targets are being pursued after the action sports footwear and apparel brand saw a 13% decline in revenue while parent company VF Corp. saw a 3% dip during the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said in a presentation released Tuesday (Feb. 7).
O’Reilly Automotive Sees Sales Accelerate as Car Buying Slows
O’Reilly Automotive continues to enjoy increased sales — and hopes to expand — amid a car-buying downturn. The auto parts retailer announced in an earnings release Wednesday (Feb. 8) it had recorded a 9% growth in sales for the recent quarter, and 6.4% for the year. “As...
Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition
As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
The Consumer Convenience Mandate: Why Kiosks Should Not Be Grocers’ Only Innovations
If consumers’ feelings are any indication, the immediate cost-cutting benefits grocers can receive from reduced personnel may be better spent on loyalty-focused innovations. Traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores are having an especially tough time these days, feeling the weight of consumer inflation concerns that drove disappointing December grocery sales. Adding to these pressures is the increasing adoption of online grocery shopping and competition from both dollar stores and Amazon’s center-aisle category expansion.
Billtrust CEO: ‘Operating System for Business Payments’ Aims to Double in Size
Much has changed in the two months since Sunil Rajasekar became CEO of Billtrust. “Depending on who you talk to,” he told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, “we are already in a deep recession — or there’s a recession coming.”. Right now, he said, the focus for...
Uber Sees Q4 Bookings Boost as Members Move Beyond Ride-Hailing
“The pandemic’s impact on our mobility business is now well and truly behind us.”. Uber CEO Dana Khosrowshahi struck a positive tone on the most recent earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8), as riders flocked to the company’s core offerings of getting users from point A to point B and getting things, particularly food, delivered to the doorstep.
Amazon, Walmart Square Off Over Rise in Curbside and In-Store Pickup
Evolving online search tools and a growing consumer shift toward faster pickup options are raising the digital stakes between Amazon and Walmart. Whether it’s curbside or in-store, the 2-day delivery model is clearly facing increased pressure. This, at a time when PYMNTS’ 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index has not...
Food Manufacturers’ Global Price Hikes Set to Slam Small Business Grocers
Smaller grocers are again caught between consumers and prices as major brands pass on their commodities costs. Shoppers globally are expected to pay even more for branded food items in the coming year as packaged goods production expenses remain high, Reuters reported Wednesday (Feb. 8). Manufacturers, in turn, are projected to increase item prices until or unless commodities costs lower to the point that these companies’ margins ease.
Adyen Says It Looks to Expand as Payments Rivals Cut Jobs
Payments firm Adyen plans to continue a hiring spree that has hindered its profits. “Adyen is operating at an increasingly global scale,” the Dutch FinTech said in its half-year earnings report Wednesday (Feb. 8). “To sustain this rate of expansion, we spent H2 building our team at an accelerated pace.”
How Hybrid Work Is Driving B2B Self-Service Tech
New forms of catering have emerged in response to the rise of hybrid working. In a system where everyone’s work hours are in a fixed and shared location, predictable catering solutions make a lot of sense. But in the more dynamic reality of 2023, it can be challenging for businesses that serve office workers to meet irregular demand for food and beverages.
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Kellogg Sees Double-Digit Growth in Snacking Amid Consumers’ Inflation Concerns
Kellogg’s snacking sales are growing as consumers turn to comfort foods amid financial difficulties. The Kellogg Company, parent of its eponymous brand as well as a range of other popular food brands, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts and more, is seeing snacks sales rise, increasing from 8% to 26% depending on the region, according to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings results reported Thursday (Feb. 9). This growth is being driven primarily by the more indulgent products and less so by Kellogg’s healthier snacks, such as nutrition bars and crackers.
Food Delivery Firms Turn Focus to Merchant and Driver Loyalty
This week in restaurants, DoorDash adds driver features, Grubhub upgrades white-label offerings and Chipotle automates. One of DoorDash’s key competitive advantages over other aggregators in the United States, its geographical coverage, depends on the widespread availability of drivers. As such, hiring and retention are a top priority, making employee satisfaction a high-ranking concern.
Pattern and Mirakl Team Up to Add Brands to Marketplaces
Pattern and Mirakl have teamed up to enable brands to reach more customers. With the new collaboration, Pattern, a global eCommerce acceleration firm, has joined Mirakl Connect to enable its partner brands to sell on the 350 marketplaces within that ecosystem, which includes Kroger, Belk and Macy’s, the companies said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Carrefour Rolls Out Facial Biometric Payment in UAE
Carrefour has enabled facial recognition as a means of verifying payments in the UAE. The retailer, which is operated as a franchise by Majid Al Futtaim in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced on Friday (Feb. 10) that it has teamed up with Network International and biometric technology firm PopID to launch the latter’s “Face Pay” verification platform in the country.
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
Oscar Health Nearly Doubled Its Member Base in 2022
The digital healthcare arena continues transforming healthcare delivery while broadening access for patients. This, as health technology company and insurance platform Oscar Health told investors on Thursday’s (Feb. 9) fourth quarter 2022 earnings call that its membership numbers for the year rose to a record total of 1,151,483. The...
Shopify Unveils 100+ Upgrades to Simplify Mobile Commerce
Shopify is offering merchants a one-page checkout offering as part of a broader upgrade of its services. “Shopify is innovating the most important surface in commerce: checkout,” the eCommerce platform said in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). “We’re launching a new one-page design and more levels of extensibility to help merchants optimize for conversion.”
