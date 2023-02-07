Kellogg’s snacking sales are growing as consumers turn to comfort foods amid financial difficulties. The Kellogg Company, parent of its eponymous brand as well as a range of other popular food brands, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts and more, is seeing snacks sales rise, increasing from 8% to 26% depending on the region, according to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings results reported Thursday (Feb. 9). This growth is being driven primarily by the more indulgent products and less so by Kellogg’s healthier snacks, such as nutrition bars and crackers.

