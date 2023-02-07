Read full article on original website
Related
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Luke Combs Delivers Simple + Pure Emotion With 2023 Grammys Performance
Luke Combs appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) to perform a powerful rendition of his song, "Going, Going, Gone." The performance was his first-ever Grammy performance. Combs began the song with just an acoustic guitar, something he admitted made him nervous. Prior to the show, he...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More
It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson + More Added to Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert Lineup
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are just three of the newly-added acts set to appear at a star-studded tribute to actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan later this month. Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt also join the roster of previously announced artists who will take the...
Marty Stuart Announces ‘Altitude,’ His First New Album in Six Years
On the heels of a landmark year filled with major career accomplishments, Marty Stuart is ready to check off another box on his to-do list. The 64-year talent is set to release Altitude, his first new album in six years, on May 19. The recently-inducted Country Music Hall of Fame...
Robert Ellis Returns With a Fresh New Sound in ‘Yesterday’s News’ [LISTEN]
Inventive singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is back and ready to start a new chapter in his music career. On May 19, the Texas native will release his sixth studio album, Yesterday's News, via his own label, Niles City Records. The project marks a sonic shift for Ellis, who opted for a...
Breland to Host Second Annual ‘Breland & Friends’ Benefit Concert at the Ryman
Platinum-selling country artist Breland will return to host his second annual Breland & Friends benefit concert on April 4 at the Ryman Auditorium. The event will support Nashville’s Oasis Center, a nationally-recognized organization that at-risk youth in Middle Tennessee transition into a “happy, healthy, and productive adulthood.”. “I...
Singer-Songwriter Reid Haughton Lays It on the Line With New Single ‘Day You Don’t’
Reid Haughton grew up in a tiny town in North Alabama, playing music in his church until he left to start his life in college. Once at Auburn University, the curly-haired kid filled to the brim with talent continued playing music in the local bars until he left for Nashville.
Chris Stapleton Stuns With Powerful National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl LVII
Chris Stapleton kicked off Super Bowl LVII today (Feb. 12) with a soulful rendition of the national anthem. The 44-year-old talent swapped out his trademark cowboy hat for a pair of dark sunglasses for the special occasion. Accompanied only by his own electric guitar, Stapleton provided one of the most memorable and flawless renditions of the song in Super Bowl history.
See Inside Alan Jackson’s Incredible $19 Million Hilltop Estate [Pictures]
Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.
Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’
Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “I've got...
The Boot
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0