Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO