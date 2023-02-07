ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More

It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
Chris Stapleton Stuns With Powerful National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl LVII

Chris Stapleton kicked off Super Bowl LVII today (Feb. 12) with a soulful rendition of the national anthem. The 44-year-old talent swapped out his trademark cowboy hat for a pair of dark sunglasses for the special occasion. Accompanied only by his own electric guitar, Stapleton provided one of the most memorable and flawless renditions of the song in Super Bowl history.
See Inside Alan Jackson’s Incredible $19 Million Hilltop Estate [Pictures]

Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.
Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’

Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “​​I've got...
