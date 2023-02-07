ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Walmart Is Testing New Store Layouts — Will It Draw Customers?

The consumer retail giant Walmart started implementing a new layout across 1,000 stores in 2022. Despite a strong customer base and plenty of business from online sales, the retailer wants to continue to impress and draw new customers into its physical stores. To pursue this goal, Walmart is changing store layouts to be more appealing.
PYMNTS

Dollar Stores Become Grocery Stores as Food Prices Climb

As food costs rise, consumers are turning to dollar stores to buy groceries. More than 20% of consumers purchase their groceries at stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General, CNBC reported Sunday (Feb. 5), citing research from Coresight. The report also points to a study published in the American...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi to sell bags filled with £10 worth of food for just £3.30 at all 990 shops

Aldi is rolling out its partnership with the world’s largest surplus food platform, Too Good To Go, across all of its 990 UK stores. Following a successful trial last year, the supermarket is now offering surplus food bags available nationwide, in a bid to tackle food waste while also offering even lower prices to customers.
PYMNTS

Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition

As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
CNET

What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math

In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
PYMNTS

How Hybrid Work Is Driving B2B Self-Service Tech

New forms of catering have emerged in response to the rise of hybrid working. In a system where everyone’s work hours are in a fixed and shared location, predictable catering solutions make a lot of sense. But in the more dynamic reality of 2023, it can be challenging for businesses that serve office workers to meet irregular demand for food and beverages.
