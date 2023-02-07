Supercomputer predicts Wednesday’s football scores including Man Utd vs Leeds, Real Madrid and Sunderland vs Fulham

THREE big games are set to take place on Wednesday evening as fans are given a choice between Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup action.

Man Utd prepare to face off against Leeds twice in four days - the first of which comes at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford is enjoying a remarkable run of form Credit: PA

Sunderland's Chris Rigg thought he had scored the winner against Fulham at Craven Cottage before the goal was ruled out Credit: Getty

Erik ten Hag's men are seeking a 14th successive home win in all competitions and could move level on points with second-place Man City with a victory.

Meanwhile, Sunderland and Fulham will meet once more for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Black Cats earned a replay after drawing 1-1 at Craven Cottage, but they will need to go one step further if they are to reach the last-16 for the first time in eight years.

And if that wasn't enough, European champions Real Madrid are also playing as they take on Egyptian side Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.

Here is how the supercomputer - which analyses the latest odds and statistical data - sees all three matches going on Wednesday night...

Man Utd vs Leeds

Man Utd look unbeatable at home at this moment in time as they set their sights on rivals Man City - who are struggling to put together a solid run of form in the Premier League.

By contrast, Leeds have not won a league match since the beginning of November.

And while the departure of Jesse Marsch could spell the start of a new era, do not expect that to start at Old Trafford.

Supercomputer winner: Man Utd

Supercomputer predicted scoreline: Man Utd 2-0 Leeds

Most likely goalscorer: Marcus Rashford

Sunderland vs Fulham

Sunderland showed they are more than capable of competing with Premier League sides when they earned a draw in West London 10 days ago.

But getting over the line and actually knocking out Marco Silva's men could be a step too far for the second-tier outfit.

Supercomputer winner: Draw (Fulham on penalties)

Supercomputer predicted scoreline: 1-1

Most likely goalscorer: Aleksandar Mitrovic

BETTING SPECIAL - BEST FOOTBALL BETTING SITES IN THE UK

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid may have fallen eight points behind Barcelona in the LaLiga title race, but they will undoubtedly see the Club World Cup as a huge opportunity for silverware.

Carlo Ancelotti's men take on Egypt's Al Ahly in the semi-finals of the tournament, with Flamengo or Al-Hilal awaiting them in Saturday's final.

Supercomputer winner: Real Madrid

Supercomputer predicted scoreline: Al Ahly 0-2 Real Madrid

Most likely goalscorer: Karim Benzema